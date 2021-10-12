‘The Last Duel’: Rousing historical epic triples the fun with multiple takes on a 14th century showdown

I’d love to see a documentary about how the rousing and epic and bloody fantastic historical drama “The Last Duel” came to be, given the legendary director Ridley Scott (“Gladiator,” “Alien,” “Blade Runner”) is working from a screenplay by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (their first collaboration since “Good Will Hunting”) and Nicole Holofcener, the brilliant filmmaker whose pinpoint modern screenplays for movies such as “Lovely and Amazing,” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” are about as far away from the mud and gruel and grime of The Hundred Years’ War as you can possibly get. Who wrote what, and how did this collaboration come together?