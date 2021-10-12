Newton Man Sentenced to Prison for Jefferson January Incident

A Newton man was recently sentenced to prison for a Jefferson incident. According to the Greene County Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Nicholas White pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief and a Class D Felony for his third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for the criminal mischief charge and five years in prison for the controlled substance charge, both to run concurrently and with an unrelated case from Jasper County.