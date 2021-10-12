Stuart City Council Handles Lots of Business Items

The Stuart City Council met Monday. The Council approved a new water tower on the south side of town, 2021 annual financial and urban renewal reports,, notifying Casey’s General Store about their default on the development agreement, as well as holding a public hearing for a general obligation $400,000 loan for previously issued bonds for an ambulance and other public works equipment, and approving the loan following the hearing. They also set a public hearing on November 11th for several amendments to the Urban Renewal Plan, including appropriating up to $50,000 of tax increment financing for Stuart Appliance, and using up to $25,000 each for Doe a Deer and Stuart Flowers and Gifts. The Council also set November 11th as the public hearing date for a property annex request by All Saints Catholic Church.