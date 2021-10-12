Jefferson Fire Department Brings Back Prevention Program to Young Kids
The Jefferson Fire Department was able to bring back a long-held tradition of community engagement with area youngsters. Fire Chief Jack Williams says firefighters visited with students at Greene County Elementary School last Friday to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. He points out they weren’t able to have this activity last year because of COVID-19 and visitor restrictions at the school. He talks about the importance of the preventative programs and the kids seeing them in their full firefighter gear.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Comments / 0