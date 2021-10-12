CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, IA

Jefferson Fire Department Brings Back Prevention Program to Young Kids

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson Fire Department was able to bring back a long-held tradition of community engagement with area youngsters. Fire Chief Jack Williams says firefighters visited with students at Greene County Elementary School last Friday to wrap up National Fire Prevention Week. He points out they weren’t able to have this activity last year because of COVID-19 and visitor restrictions at the school. He talks about the importance of the preventative programs and the kids seeing them in their full firefighter gear.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

House to vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

(CNN) — The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, in criminal contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. The action marks a significant...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Greene County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Jefferson, IA
Jefferson, IA
Society
Jefferson, IA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Firefighters
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy