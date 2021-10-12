Guthrie County Supervisors to Consider an American Rescue Plan Project

The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval an American Rescue Plan project with the County Conservation Department, a Transfer Station Department of Natural Resources requirements for a closure fund, an amendment to the American Rescue Plan Fund, calling for special elections for Lake Panorama Diamondhead Lake Rural Improvement Zones, two payroll change notices for the Health Services Department, final approval for a county road project with Audubon County on County Road F-32 and a Samuels Group Pay Application.