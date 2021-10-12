Stephanie C. Hill #ALD21 @findingada
Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education is critical to Hill — she has made it one of her biggest priorities throughout her 27 years at Lockheed Martin, an aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technology company. She began with the company as a software engineer in 1987. “I wrote a whole lot of code,” she said. She later served as VP of Electronic Systems-Mission Systems & Sensors, managing Army and Navy launching systems, Coast Guard air and surface systems, and Army persistent threat detection systems.blog.adafruit.com
Comments / 0