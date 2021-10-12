CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

‘Salmon Reckoning’ investigates Congressman Simpson’s plan to save salmon, breach Snake River dams

By April Neale
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEUaq_0cOaozky00

Idaho Public Television brings a timely documentary, “Salmon Reckoning,” to Outdoor Idaho, which will air Thursday, Oct. 14.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, wants to dismantle four Snake River dams while compensating farmers and businesses with taxpayer funds and financially bolster the Lewiston, Idaho, and Tri-Cities, Washington, areas.

Simpson’s district encompasses the Sawtooth Valley, where salmon breed and die after spending several years in the Pacific Ocean. He said: “To me, the science is clear. You’ve got to remove the dams.”

Most importantly, his effort here is a bid to end litigation over endangered salmon. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of lawsuits. Pacific Northwest leaders are at loggerheads over preserving, protecting and propagating the iconic Snake River salmon and steelhead.

Simpson’s proposal means the four dams on the lower Snake River would be breached. These dams offer a tangible value to the farmers, but their existence has helped slide salmon and steelhead toward extinction while impoverishing Native American tribes.

Politicians, Nez Perce tribal biologists, sportspeople, energy officials, corporations, farmers, grain shippers, river communities, and conservation groups from across the Columbia River Basin are all ears and ready to fight for their point of view. Simpson’s allies hoping to rid the Snake River of these lower four dams to save the salmon and steelhead include the Northwest Native American tribes.

OUTDOOR IDAHO’S ‘SALMON RECKONING

“Salmon Reckoning” on Outdoor Idaho airs Thursday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. on Idaho Public Television. IdahoPTV Passport members can stream it early beginning Thursday, Oct. 7.

The growing population of Idaho demands more power, and the dam removal forces the hands of the Northwest electric utilities to come up with a green solution to keep the capability and capacity at current levels or higher. This conversation also involved Washington’s U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee, along with Simpson.

Most people agree that Idaho’s salmon need our help. However, many biologists argue that extinction is just around the corner. Should we care? And what should be our response? The result is explored in the upcoming Outdoor Idaho episode, “Salmon Reckoning.”

Simpson’s call for breaching the four lower Snake River dams, all located in Washington, includes a compensation package for all those impacted by the loss of the dams, approximately costing $33.5 billion.

“That’s a bold proposal for someone from one of the reddest Congressional districts in the nation,” says Outdoor Idaho host Bruce Reichert in a press release to Idaho Capital Sun. “We decided to examine his comprehensive proposal in the first show of our 39th season.” Telling this story is thanks to the hard work of producers Aaron Kunz, Forrest Burger and Reichert.

Lewiston, Idaho, will take a hit. Breaching the four dams would seriously affect the “seaport” there and the barging of Palouse wheat. The Northwest will lose 1,000 megawatts of clean power. Simpson believes there are ways around these issues but that the Northwest “has to accept change.”

“Change is coming,” said Simpson. “Are we going to take advantage of it? Are we going to design our future, or are we going to have it imposed on us? I think we can do a better job designing it ourselves. I think we can save salmon.”

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes was shocked when she learned Congressman Simpson got involved in the debate. “All of a sudden, onto the scene comes somebody named Mike Simpson. I had to keep looking up his name. Who is he? Republican out of Idaho. Whoever would have thunk it!”

Mapes said: “They would rather shape that change themselves through the Simpson proposal, or something like it. A Northwest decision by Northwesterners, rather than something imposed from a courtroom.”

Stakeholders see Idaho’s salmon recovery differently

The most prominent opponents of Simpson’s proposal are the Palouse wheat farmers. “The Snake River system is integral to the economy of north-central Idaho. This is our highway to international markets,” said David Doeringsfeld, the Port of Lewiston manager. “If we lost that river system, it would dramatically change what we grow in this area,” Doeringsfeld says that barging is the most cost-effective way to get soft white wheat to places like Portland.

The four dams also provide a clean source of energy. “It’s a big deal. For us, hydro is over 80% of our power supply; the Snake River dams provide 10% of that,” explains Rick Dunn, manager of Benton PUD in Washington. Dunn and Doeringsfeld believe science should determine whether the dams stay or go.

“There is no surprise to me that these four lower Snake dams are creating the problem they are,” says Virgil Moore, former director of Idaho’s Fish and Game Department.

He has studied Idaho’s salmon for 40 years. “We spent the last 20 years narrowing that uncertainty down to the point where folks like Congressman Simpson can now come out and say there is very little if any uncertainty about the fact that we can’t get functional recovery with these dams in place.”

Idaho anglers also veer on the side of dam removal.

“The conditions are so complex,” said retired Idaho lawmaker Stephen Hartgen. “Changing currents, weather patterns, climate change. Salmon were here before we got here, but that doesn’t mean they have to stay here. So were dodo birds.”

Federal courts give the Northwest tribes such as the Coeur d’Alene Tribe a significant voice in what happens next. Another advocate for breaching the four Snake River dams is longtime salmon advocate Ed Chaney, who said: “The salmon have run out of time. The extinction train is still rolling down the tracks. And if we don’t do something, it’s over. Those dams don’t even pay for their own maintenance. They’re zombie money-losing dams.”

“This is certainly one of our most controversial programs ever,” said Outdoor Idaho host and producer Bruce Reichert. “As we say in our show, Idaho’s star will shine more brightly if these fish can continue to return to central Idaho, just like they’ve done for thousands of years.”

The post ‘Salmon Reckoning’ investigates Congressman Simpson’s plan to save salmon, breach Snake River dams appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

Inslee, Murray Looking At Ways To Remove the Snake River Dams

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Senator Patty Murray are exploring options to breach the lower Snake River dams. According to the Spokesman-Review, Inslee made that announcement during a virtual gathering of Washington environmentalists Thursday. During a fundraiser organized by Washington Conservation Voters, the governor said he and Washington’s senior senator are working on “a rigorous, robust and fast assessment of how to replace those services if we breach those dams.”
POLITICS
idahoptv.org

Introduction to "Salmon Reckoning"

Idaho’s salmon are facing extinction. Congressman Mike Simpson says the only way to save these ocean-going fish is to breach the four lower Snake River dams, all located in the state of Washington. His proposal has generated both condemnation and praise. Outdoor Idaho explores one of the most controversial and consequential issues facing the Northwest.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spokesman-Review

Inslee, Murray plan to release dam breaching assessment by next summer

WASHINGTON – Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray are exploring options to breach the lower Snake River dams and replace the benefits they provide, Inslee told a virtual gathering of Washington environmentalists Thursday. Northwest tribes and conservation groups have ramped up efforts in recent months to have earthen berms...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
NW News Network

Inslee says Lower Snake River dams report should be ready this summer

The fate of the four controversial Lower Snake River dams will be a topic of study this summer. Washington politicians said they plan to weigh in then on the fate of the four controversial Lower Snake River dams. At issue are salmon and steelhead runs that environmental groups said will...
AGRICULTURE
NW News Network

Poll finds many Washington voters support removing Snake River dams

Many Washington voters support a plan to remove four dams on the Lower Snake River, according to a survey conducted for a coalition of environmental groups. The poll found 59% of 800 Washington voters surveyed support a plan to remove the dams in an effort to protect imperiled salmon and steelhead.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Mike Simpson
Person
Rick Dunn
Idaho8.com

Saving Idaho’s salmon

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Earlier this year, Idaho Representative Mike Simpson came up with a plan that aims to save the salmon by removing four dams on the Lower Snake River to help the fish with their migration. ABC's Steve Dent has the story on how this plan started and...
idahoptv.org

Preview of “Salmon Reckoning”

We explore the latest proposal to save Idaho’s iconic salmon from extinction, this one from Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson. Watch live October 14, 2021. Passport members can stream early starting Oct. 7, 2021.
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Sen. Crapo, bank leaders gather in opposition to proposed IRS changes

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the proposal by the Biden administration. This has been corrected. Sen. Mike Crapo held a roundtable discussion at the Idaho Capitol on Tuesday with several representatives from local banks and wealth management firms to discuss his concerns about proposed changes to the Internal Revenue Service that […] The post Idaho Sen. Crapo, bank leaders gather in opposition to proposed IRS changes appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
earth.com

Washington voters want dam removal to save salmon

A poll of 800 voters in Washington state shows that the majority support a plan that includes removing four dams on the Snake River in support of salmon. The plan also included investments in clean energy and agricultural infrastructure. Among those people polled, 58 percent wanted scientists, tribes, local communities and other stakeholders to collaborate on plans for dam removal on the Snake River in order to save salmon from extinction.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Salmon Run#River Basin#Salmon Reckoning#Idaho Public Television#Republican#Tri Cities#Nez Perce#Northwest Native American#Outdoor Idaho S#Northwest Electric
Idaho Capital Sun

Mike Simpson, Bryan Smith will vie for seat to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, will run for re-election in 2022, according to campaign strategist Sarah Nelson. He’ll run against a familiar opponent in Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith, who announced his candidacy on Saturday.  Nelson confirmed the information by email on Monday. If he is re-elected, it would be Simpson’s 13th term in the U.S. […] The post Mike Simpson, Bryan Smith will vie for seat to represent Idaho’s 2nd congressional district appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate to vote on Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning as public lands chief

The U.S. Senate is set to vote as soon as Thursday on the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning, a conservation advocate and former top aide to Montana Democrats, to lead the Bureau of Land Management, putting the end to her contentious confirmation process in sight. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on Stone-Manning’s nomination, setting […] The post U.S. Senate to vote on Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning as public lands chief appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Washington Republican describes in video how he has been locked out of office for failing to give proof of vaccination

A video of Republican State Representative Jim Walsh showing how his key card no longer worked in an area of the Capitol campus has been posted online.Employees at the Washington State House of Representatives now have to show proof of vaccination to access certain House facilities.“I can’t get in the John L. O’Brien Building. Normally my key card will open this door. It doesn’t,” said Mr Walsh on video, which was posted to social media on 21 October, while trying his access card. “I’m speaking to you from outside the John L. O’Brien House office building in Olympia because members have been locked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Scores of condos go up in smoke in affluent Colorado city

DENVER, Colorado -- Some 83 high-end condominium units were torched in a massive blaze early Tuesday morning in the affluent city of Boulder, Colorado, located 30 miles (48.2 kilometers) northwest of Denver, the capital city of the state. Although no serious injuries were reported, two people were treated at the...
BOULDER, CO
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

708
Followers
573
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy