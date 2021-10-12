CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Aaliyah Top List of Most-Searched Halloween Costumes

By Tim Chan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWPA6_0cOaoxzW00

Travis Scott leads the list of most-searched celebrity and musician costumes for Halloween 2021, according to a new survey. The rapper takes the top slot ahead of Ariana Grande and the late Aaliyah, with Marshmello and Cardi B rounding out the Top Five.

The new data, commissioned by creative resource, Design Bundles, focused on the top 500 artists with the most streams according to Rolling Stone , along with Forbes ’ list of the 100 top-earning celebrities. This list was then analyzed to see which of these celebrities had the most searches in the U.S. for costumes based on their look.

Amazon

Buy: Astroworld Mask $16.99

Travis Scott was far and away the most popular musician search term when it came to 2021 Halloween costumes. According to Design Bundles though, while more than 13,000 people searched for Scott’s name along with the word “costume,” they may not all be from people looking to imitate his wardrobe choice. The survey found that many of the searches came from people looking for the rapper’s Batman Halloween costume from last year, which was roundly mocked and led to him temporarily deleting his Instagram page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpSuz_0cOaoxzW00

Amazon

Buy: Bruce Wayne Superhero Costume $99.00

Still, sites like Amazon and Etsy reveal a number of new (and hopefully improved ?) ideas for Travis Scott Halloween costumes, including shirts, masks and hats inspired by his album Astroworld and his hard seltzer brand, Cactus Jack . Amazon also has new Batman Halloween costumes for adults here, and there are Batman costumes on Spirit Halloween’s website too .

Second place on the list of “most-searched Halloween costumes” goes to Ariana Grande, with thousands of searches for the popular singer and her signature outfits. Design Bundles says the most-popular search is for Grande’s yellow hoodie, knee-high boots and red lollipop look. The pop star sported an oversized Cloney Benji hoodie in mustard yellow with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti boots , though you can easily get the look for less on sites like Amazon and DSW .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYat0_0cOaoxzW00

Amazon

Buy: Women’s Oversized Yellow Hoodie $26.99

In third place is Aaliyah, a.k.a. the “Princess of R&B,” who was back in the news this summer after her self-titled album was finally released for streaming online . Design Bundles says there were more than 3,700 Google searches for costumes inspired by the singer’s glam streetwear looks. The photo on her album cover — which the singer said was a way to show a more mature side of herself — can easily be replicated with a simple gold halter top or tank top .

Marshmello places fourth, accumulating more than 3000 costume searches for his distinctive get-up of a light-up headset in the shape of marshmallow. Amazon has a number of similar light-up masks online , which are safe enough to wear outside, with breathable materials and holes for the eyes and mouth. Multiple sizes are available too, to fit all head shapes, and there’s no plugging in necessary — this mask runs on AA batteries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7DDO_0cOaoxzW00

Amazon

Buy: Glowing LED DJ Mask $29.99

Cardi B rounds up the Top Five most-popular musician Halloween costumes, narrowly beating out Taylor Swift’s spot at Number Six.

While there are no official Cardi B costumes, Spirit Halloween is selling a red and white nurse outfit , similar to what Cardi’s worn for performances in the past. A search for “Cardi B costumes” on Amazon , meantime, reveals a blunt bob wig, oversized sunglasses, a leopard print catsuit and other Cardi-inspired getups . And someone on Etsy has taken the time to recreate the pink and yellow dresses that Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion wore in their music video for “WAP.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2a6k_0cOaoxzW00

Amazon

Buy: Arainlo Chunky Knit Cardigan $39.99

Etsy is also where you’ll find one of the most-popular Taylor Swift-inspired Halloween pieces this year: a hand-knit cardigan . The lead single from her surprise album, folklore , cardigans are an easy way to get the T-Swift look. Another way to rep your fandom for a Taylor Swift Halloween? Urban Outfitters has a capsule collection of pieces inspired by folklore here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUjUZ_0cOaoxzW00

Amazon

Buy: Elton John Cosplay Costume $82.99

The rest of the Top Ten on Design Bundles’ most popular Halloween costumes of 2021 features The Weeknd in seventh, followed by Katy Perry, Elton John (who Design Bundle says is always a popular Halloween search term for his “array of flamboyant costumes”) and Lil Nax X in the tenth spot (see Lil Nas X costume ideas on Etsy here ).

“With Halloween just ’round the corner, it’s interesting to see which celebrities are in people’s search bars,” a spokesperson for Design Bundles tells Rolling Stone . “Iconic looks, such as Elton John’s Dodgers baseball outfit, Ariana Grande’s hoodie and lollipop combo and Marshmello’s stage mask, seem to be attractive options for party goers looking to have a fresh costume for the end of the month.”

One popular 2021 Halloween costume not on the list: Squid Game costumes, with matching tracksuits and black masks seeing a surge in popularity on sites like Amazon following the sleeper Netflix hit.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Thanks, Travis Tritt, for Accidentally Saving Lives With Your Dumb Covid Policy

Country music fans in Indiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Kentucky potentially had their lives saved on Monday when everyday hero Travis Tritt canceled four scheduled concerts at venues that enforced certain Covid-19 safety protocols. According to a press release from Tritt’s publicist, the “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” singer said he’s placing his two bits on the line. “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated,” Tritt said in a statement. “Any show I have booked that discriminates against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert’s New Song ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ Is a Wild West Dream

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. “If I Was a Cowboy” is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer’s first solo single since “Settling Down,” off the Wildcard album. “If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds,” Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: “You thought the west was wild / but you ain’t saddled up with me.” The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — “If...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Is Ready for Battle in a Silky Crop Top & Fringed Flapper Skirt

Ariana Grande’s style on “The Voice” is the gift that keeps on giving. For last night’s episode, the “Bang Bang” singer watched on during the battle rounds in glam purple attire. Her ensemble featured a matching crop top and fitted skirt, both formed from a silky satin fabric with tiered layers of flapper-inspired fringe. While the “Positions” singer‘s shoes were hidden from sight, Grande debuted a towering pair of heels earlier in the episode alongside Kristin Chenoweth. Opting for a retro vibe, the judge herself modeled a halter-neck purple top with a high-slit black mini skirt as they assisted with #TeamAriana. To boost...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Giuseppe Zanotti
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Elton John
seattlepi.com

How Beyoncé and Ariana Grande Inspired Broadway's 'Six' Costume Designer

Gabriella Slade fuses pop and Tudor influences in crafting the costumes of “Six,” which recently opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theater. A modern twist on the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII, the show takes the form of a pop concert in which the queens, in turn, sing their stories. The band’s lead singer will be determined by the one who suffered the most as Henry’s wife. Each queen in the musical is based on influences from actual pop stars.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

The top 10 Halloween costumes people are searching for on Amazon, from 'Squid Game' to 'Cruella DeVille'

Costumes inspired by the violent and hugely popular Netflix series "Squid Game" are dominating Halloween this year, with searches for "Squid Game" costumes exploding 50,000% compared to last week, according to data compiled by the e-commerce company Profitero. "Squid Game," a South Korean thriller where cash-strapped contestants compete in deadly...
VIDEO GAMES
Real Simple

These Are The Top Trending Halloween Costumes for 2021, According to Google

Each year, as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 1, the countdown to figuring out a Halloween costume officially begins. For the Halloween enthusiasts out there, the planning for costumes and decorations may begin weeks or even months in advance. Many of us, though, find ourselves in a familiar routine every time the spooky season comes around: frantically digging through our closets and scouring the internet to brainstorm last-minute costume ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Travis Scott Halloween#Cactus Jack#Spirit Halloween
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

The most unconventional Halloween costumes, as dreamed up by kids

Forget dragons and witches, kids these days want to be vacuum cleaners and wind chimes for Halloween. Galyn Bernard, co-founder of children's clothing company Primary, said it's all about imagination. The company shared its list of most unusual costume requests with TODAY Parents. "I think that kids are fascinated by...
KIDS
Reading Eagle

These are the most popular Halloween costumes for 2021

Don’t be alarmed when you hear a rapping at your chamber door on Oct. 31. Odds are it’s just Spider-Man, along with some of the usual suspects: Harley Quinn, a police officer and a princess, together for some wholesome trick-or-treating. Now, if you answer and the masked guards from “Squid...
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy