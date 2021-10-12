Intel Arc Alchemist won't have added crypto limiter / LHR tech
The consumer GPU market isn't pleasant for buyers right now, but while you make-do or hold-off on GPU purchases and upgrades, one must hope for light at the end of the tunnel. In addition to the predictions of manufacturing eventually getting up to speed, and ETH mining on GPUs coming to an end (by 2021 end), Intel becoming a third player in the gamer / enthusiast AIB market is one of the threads that hopeful GPU upgraders grasp at. Thanks to a new interview published by gadgets.ndtv.com, we have a bit more insight into Intel's Arc Alchemist goals and launch plans.hexus.net
