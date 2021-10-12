Intel Arc Alchemist won't have added crypto limiter / LHR tech

It is only a few weeks until the Intel Alder Lake desktop CPU product launch and of course there is going to be a wide selection of new products designed to support these processors released at around the same time. You might be able to continue using your existing DDR4 memory on some upcoming new motherboards, and keep using your favourite CPU cooler, for example, but the new LGA1700 socket means that you will at the very least need a new motherboard to get started with your 12th Gen Core hybrid processor. Some interesting images of an Intel Z690 chipset Mini-ITX motherboard from Asus have recently leaked and provide us with a little insight about what to expect, especially for SFF PC builders.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO