Intel Arc Alchemist won't have added crypto limiter / LHR tech

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer GPU market isn't pleasant for buyers right now, but while you make-do or hold-off on GPU purchases and upgrades, one must hope for light at the end of the tunnel. In addition to the predictions of manufacturing eventually getting up to speed, and ETH mining on GPUs coming to an end (by 2021 end), Intel becoming a third player in the gamer / enthusiast AIB market is one of the threads that hopeful GPU upgraders grasp at. Thanks to a new interview published by gadgets.ndtv.com, we have a bit more insight into Intel's Arc Alchemist goals and launch plans.

Digital Trends

Crypto miners have busted through Nvidia’s LHR graphics cards yet again

When Nvidia introduced its Lite Hash Rate (LHR) GPU cores, it seemed like an answer to cryptocurrency miners. Like the limiter featured on early RTX 3060 models, though, miners have found another way to bypass the LHR cores — and this time, they can take full advantage of the GPU’s power.
COMPUTERS
pcinvasion.com

Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card leaks point to RTX 3070 performance

After years of waiting, more information is finally becoming clear about Intel’s long-anticipated return to the discrete graphics card market. We’ve had to rely on uncertain leaks and projections for years, but it seems that performance estimates for the Intel ARC Alchemist graphics card lineup are now being shared with a high measure of confidence. The latest leak suggests that minimum performance for the top model is now projected to compete with the Nvidia RTX 3070, and that’s nothing to scoff at given current market conditions.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New software circumvents Nvidia's LHR limiter by dual mining

In brief: Remember when mining software NBMiner managed to unlock 70% of the Ethereum mining performance of Nvidia's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) series? Another piece of software has managed a similar trick, but this one could be more appreciated by crypto fans as it can mine two different coins simultaneously using a 70/30 power split, thereby utilizing a card's full mining performance.
SOFTWARE
gamepressure.com

Intel Won't Build a Factory in the UK Due to Brexit

Intel's new factory will not be built in Great Britain. The reason is the fact that this country is no longer a member of the European Union, i.e. the Brexit. There are 70 other locations in 10 EU countries under consideration. IN A NUTSHELL:. Intel no longer considers UK in...
BUSINESS
eteknix.com

Intel Confirms Arc Graphics Cards Will NOT Have Mining Restrictions

With the launch of Intel’s dedicated gaming graphics cards (Arc Alchemist) expected to be made possibly at CES 2022 (which kicks off in January), there is certainly a lot of buzz surrounding a long-overdue third player finally entering the GPU market. With one of the biggest hopes from consumers being that Intel might’ve been able to get models onto the market in decent levels of supply, however, following a report via Videocardz, the news isn’t encouraging as they have just confirmed that Arc Alchemist will not feature any kind of mining limiting technology!
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announces new systems based on NVIDIA® Ampere architecture GPUs and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators (Supermicro X12 series). These servers are designed for demanding AI applications where low latency and high application performance are essential. The 2U NVIDIA HGX™ A100 4-GPU system is suited for deploying modern AI training clusters at scale with high-speed CPU-GPU and GPU-GPU interconnect. The Supermicro 2U 2-Node system reduces energy usage and costs by sharing power supplies and cooling fans, reducing carbon emissions, and supports a range of discrete GPU accelerators, which can be matched to the workload. Both of these systems include advanced hardware security features that are enabled by the latest Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX).
SOFTWARE
HEXUS.net

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition OC

I really like this card, but the size would put me off...of course using standard size fans would always make it a bit...'girthy'...but as someone who does use more than just one PCIe expansion card, it wouldn't work well in my system. If I were to buy a GPU with this kind of cooling system, it'd probably be at 3080 or 3080ti. I do wonder if there's a market for a manufacturer to offer a cooling solution like this but without any fans, so you could use whichever fans appeal?
COMPUTERS
techraptor.net

Limiting Crypto Mining "Not A Priority" For Intel

Intel has confirmed that its upcoming Arc graphics cards won't feature any kind of cryptocurrency mining limiter tech. The company says the GPUs aren't being built to specifically target miners, but they also won't prevent mining in any form. Why won't the new Intel GPU feature crypto mining limiters?. This...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Intel Arc GPUs to Ship Without Cryptocurrency Mining Limitations

In a recent interview with Gadgets 360, Intel's Senior Vice President Raja Koduri and Roger Chandler, an Intel Graphics Product Team member spoke about the upcoming Arc GPUs, due in early 2022. In the interview Chandler talked about Intel's stance on cryptocurrency mining on its upcoming GPUs. It seems that Intel are following a path of no intervention, letting the market and buyers decide what they use their graphics card for.
SOFTWARE
nichegamer.com

Intel’s New GPUs Will Mine Crypto At Full Potential; No Limiters

Intel has stated there will be no hardware or software limiters in their new Arc GPUs to stop crypto miners; though designed for gamers. The statement came in a recent interview with Gadget360, and is sure to dash the hopes that Intel’s new GPU’s will finally get us out of the GPU shortage. VP and GM of Client Graphics Products and Solutions Roger Chandler explained that the new Arc GPUs and the new graphics cards (codenamed “Alchemist”) was not focused on stopping miners.
SOFTWARE
HEXUS.net

Asus ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard images leak

It is only a few weeks until the Intel Alder Lake desktop CPU product launch and of course there is going to be a wide selection of new products designed to support these processors released at around the same time. You might be able to continue using your existing DDR4 memory on some upcoming new motherboards, and keep using your favourite CPU cooler, for example, but the new LGA1700 socket means that you will at the very least need a new motherboard to get started with your 12th Gen Core hybrid processor. Some interesting images of an Intel Z690 chipset Mini-ITX motherboard from Asus have recently leaked and provide us with a little insight about what to expect, especially for SFF PC builders.
COMPUTERS
gamepressure.com

Some Games Won't Run on Intel's New CPUs Due to DRM

Owners of a sizeable collection of older games should approach the new generation of Alder Lake-S CPUs with caution. DRM software may have problems with Intel's upcoming chips. IN A NUTSHELL:. Alder Lake-S hybrid CPUs may not work with current versions of DRM software;. Intel leaves the problem to the...
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 6600 and RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

PC gamers are understandably struggling to feel enthusiastic about upcoming hardware. Unprecedented global events have resulted in a perfect storm of huge demand, short supply ... Remember when CPU coolers were appraised exclusively by a single attribute; their ability to cool a CPU? These days, actual cooling performance has in...
COMPUTERS
theregister.com

Intel teases 'software-defined silicon' with Linux kernel contribution – and won't say why

Intel has teased a new tech it calls "Software Defined Silicon" (SDSi) but is saying almost nothing about it – and has told The Register it could amount to nothing. SDSi popped up around three weeks ago in a post to the Linux Kernel mailing list, in which an Intel Linux software engineer named David Box described it as "a post-manufacturing mechanism for activating additional silicon features".
SOFTWARE
HEXUS.net

Fix for Windows 11's AMD Ryzen L3 cache issue arrives in beta

Earlier in October, HEXUS reported on some AMD Ryzen performance issues being experienced by early adopters of Windows 11. In our report we mentioned that both Microsoft and AMD were working on a solution for coding gaffes adversely affecting Ryzen features such as the CPU's L3 cache latency, and the 'preferred core' technology (CPPC2) which is of particular benefit to many-multi-core processors.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Intel Alder Lake-S double-step launch plans leaked

Intel's launch plans seem to have been laid bare by a leaked slide. Tech site WCCF Tech has shared a slide image snippet that appears to confirm the following; the enthusiast SKUs that will be launched, the platform, the pre-order/news/ad embargo date, and the review/sales embargo date. It is good...
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Upgraded MacBook Pro laptops come with M1 Pro and Max SoCs

Apple broadcast its Unleashed event a few hours ago and the undoubted stars of the show were the new MacBook Pro laptops, as expected. These new laptops retain the classic MacBook Pro look and feel, but there have been a lot of changes / upgrades since the fourth gen Touch Bar models were introduced in late 2016. Headlining upgrades include; the new M1 Pro and M1 Max SoCs, high spec Mini LED screens with camera notches, a wider selection of ports, and the replacement of the Touch Bar with a regular mechanical function key row. Two base models were introduced, one with a 14.2- and another with a 16.2-inch screen.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Review: Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Today's games aren't getting any smaller. High-res textures, additional modes and frequent content drops have resulted in ballooning file sizes, and whereas a 500GB SSD may have seemed vast just a few years' ago, such capacity can now be filled by only a handful of titles. Developers and manufacturers have...
COMPUTERS

