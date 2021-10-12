Texts From Baylor Game Day

This is a day late, but darn if it doesn't deliver. Now, the question is whether or not this will continue to deliver. Diversions were in place Saturday. Texters confessed more diversions might be on the way. A 2-4 football team and three straight losses does weird things to the fans. So, too, do timeouts wasted and left on the board, red zone woes, a quarterback conundrum, a suddenly shaky defense and the many other things West Virginia has put on the field and on the screen the past few weeks. Hey, if the open week is good for the team, maybe it's good for you. Let's agree to get through this episode, take a breather and do it again for the TCU game. Sound good?