Texas State

5 Things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and is investigating after a student posted an explosive blog post saying she was raped on the company's ship. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Gas prices. At the height...

KTSM

AAA Texas: El Pasoans paying highest prices for gas in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Texans are paying the lowest prices for gas in the nation, it’s little relief for drivers around the Borderland, who are paying the highest prices in the state for gas, according to the most recent AAA Texas report. According to AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the […]
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
NEWS10 ABC

Huge rise in Albany gas prices on Monday, October 11 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 11, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Albany gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.32/g Monday, October 11. Gas prices in Albany are 8.3 cents per […]
ALBANY, NY
CNBC

Oil prices pull back as U.S. factory data intensifies demand concerns

Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as U.S. industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand. Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September as an ongoing global shortage of semiconductors depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.
TRAFFIC
Port Arthur News

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

Last week saw oil prices advance to the highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
TEXAS STATE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Picasso
Williston Daily Herald

Pump prices up, new web portal for rights of way, and more things to know for energy this week

The economy has reopened for business, but supply hasn’t kept pace, and that’s causing sticker shock at the pump for many. In North Dakota, pump prices were averaging $3.118, which is about a dollar more per gallon than the previous year. That price compares favorably to the national average, however, of $3.288 — a seven-year high, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014

BALTIMORE, MD—The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, according to AAA. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price … Continue reading "Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014" The post Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TRAFFIC
fox34.com

Texas Tech professor says gas prices could stay high for months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a symptom of the pandemic that we’ve seen across industries around the world: Not enough supply and skyrocketing demand. A new report from AAA states that gas prices peaked this week at a nationwide average of $3.30 per gallon, the highest they’ve been since 2014.
LUBBOCK, TX
cw39.com

Texas’ average gas price are cheapest in the nation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The gas price average statewide in Texas is $2.93 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is the cheapest price in the country, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is six cents more than last week and $1.07 more per gallon than compared to this...
TEXAS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

5 things to know for October 14: Covid-19, social security, Norway, Taiwan, John Deere

A resident gets a shot at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Brownsville, Texas. Some who were once vaccine-hesitant seem to be changing their minds. One clinic in a heavily Latino part of South Texas is working to overcome barriers such as transportation, language and a dearth of trusted information sources by ensuring that patients get facts about the shot and keep their appointments. So far, 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, while five more have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds. Meanwhile, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta sat down with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan to try to communicate just how important vaccines are. These efforts come amid some good news: Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next four weeks.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

