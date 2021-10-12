October LowellArts Featured Artist of the Month: FlyLiteGemini
LowellArts has launched a new music program for 2021 called the Featured Artist Series: Connecting You with the People Behind the Music. This monthly feature offers audiences a personal, insider view into the current music scene from the perspective of West Michigan’s talented performers. Check back on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month for a new article or interview from the featured artist. The October artist of the month is FlyLiteGemini.lowellsfirstlook.com
Comments / 0