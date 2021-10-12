CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared

ArchDaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared. During his explorations of abandoned places across Europe, award-winning French photographer Romain Veillon has stumbled upon enchanting architectures that have been left to decay for decades. In his latest book Green Urbex: The World Without Us, Veillon explored what the world would look like if the human race disappeared and nature took its course without any human interference.

www.archdaily.com

