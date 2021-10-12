Photographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared
Photographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared. During his explorations of abandoned places across Europe, award-winning French photographer Romain Veillon has stumbled upon enchanting architectures that have been left to decay for decades. In his latest book Green Urbex: The World Without Us, Veillon explored what the world would look like if the human race disappeared and nature took its course without any human interference.www.archdaily.com
