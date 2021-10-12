Photographer Romain Veillon Captures What Buildings Would Look Like If Humans Disappeared

“I went through this transition period when I was 18 or 19, when I had to figure out what to do with my life,” says photographer Eric Asamoah. “I had all these possibilities and all these options, but it was still a tough transition. Because it’s a tough transition for everyone when you have to go from being a boy to being a man.” This fascination with change and growth remained with the photographer as he grew up and began taking photographs. And this fascination forms the subject of the Austria-based Ghanian photographer’s new photo series, The Day After Tomorrow, which explores and documents a boy finding peace as he goes through the motions of growth.

