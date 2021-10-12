CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Spied For The First Time

By Adrian Padeanu
Motor1.com
 9 days ago
2021 has been an eventful year for Mercedes as far as EVs. We've seen the EQA and EQB compact crossovers join the range, along with the EQS flagship and its sportier AMG counterpart. Not only that, but the three-pointed star also previewed a Maybach EQS SUV with a posh concept car at IAA Munich where it unveiled the EQE sedan. The latter will spawn an SUV next year, and in the meantime, our spies have caught it on camera for the first time.

www.motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

