2023 Mercedes EQE SUV Spied For The First Time
2021 has been an eventful year for Mercedes as far as EVs. We've seen the EQA and EQB compact crossovers join the range, along with the EQS flagship and its sportier AMG counterpart. Not only that, but the three-pointed star also previewed a Maybach EQS SUV with a posh concept car at IAA Munich where it unveiled the EQE sedan. The latter will spawn an SUV next year, and in the meantime, our spies have caught it on camera for the first time.www.motor1.com
