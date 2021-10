AIRWAY HEIGHTS – The Airway Heights Fire Department was on site to help teach kids and families about different alarms and hand out some bags with snacks and information to the guests as well at Tammy Rigsby State Farm Insurance Agency. This event is to help kick off fire safety week which runs from October 3 through 9 and around 50 guests showed up to learn about different sounds of fire safety.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO