Two-sport alum establishes Tommy and Jessica McClelland Family Scholarship

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University gave Tommy McClelland much more than two degrees. A two-sport athlete who lettered in football and as a javelin thrower on the Demon track and field team, McClelland also met his wife, Jessica, at the school’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry. As the McClellands searched for a way to say thank you for what NSU meant to them, the answer was simple – an athletic scholarship.

