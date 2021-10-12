Two-sport alum establishes Tommy and Jessica McClelland Family Scholarship

During the early years of school integration in Charlotte, Jimmie Lee Kirkpatrick, a Black running back, suited up for a predominantly white Mustangs team in 1965 after previously attending Second Ward High School. Facing hostility on and off the field, Jimmie persevered and crossed the goal line 19 times earning him All-American honors and the award for the best high school football player in Charlotte. Despite these recognitions he was not named to the Carolina’s annual all-star game, The Shrine Bowl, leading to a civil rights lawsuit and ultimately the desegregation of the game.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO