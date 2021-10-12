Two-sport alum establishes Tommy and Jessica McClelland Family Scholarship
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University gave Tommy McClelland much more than two degrees. A two-sport athlete who lettered in football and as a javelin thrower on the Demon track and field team, McClelland also met his wife, Jessica, at the school’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry. As the McClellands searched for a way to say thank you for what NSU meant to them, the answer was simple – an athletic scholarship.natchitochesparishjournal.com
Comments / 0