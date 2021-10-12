ET professor recognized as lifetime member of IEEE

The Minnesota Retailers Association is pleased to recognize Jeff Lindoo with its Lifetime Achievement award as part of the 2021 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. Lindoo retired from Thrifty White Pharmacy in 2016, where he had worked since graduation from NDSU College of Pharmacy in 1974, and has served as staff pharmacist, pharmacy manager, store manager, district manager, pharmacy district manager, vice president of Long Term Care Services and retired as vice president of Governmental & Regulatory Affairs. He is the past-president of MPhA. Lindoo served on the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy from 1996 to 2000 and served as Vice President in 1999. He served as a member of the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy National Board of Advisors. He served as chair on the Minnesota Retailers Association Board of Directors and on the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy. Jeff has been an instrumental and impactful leader in Minnesota pharmacy.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO