ET professor recognized as lifetime member of IEEE
Dr. Rafiqul Islam, a professor in Northwestern State University’s Department of Engineering Technology, has been recognized as a life member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization for the advancement of technology to benefit humanity. IEEE and its members inspire a global community to innovate for a better tomorrow through many different activities nationally and internationally. IEEE has over 400,000 members in over 160 countries.natchitochesparishjournal.com
Comments / 0