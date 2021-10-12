Pedraza earns LSWA Defensive Player of the Week honors
NATCHITOCHES – Freshman linebacker Jared Pedraza has shown a knack for recovering fumbles. The Franklin, Texas, product showed he can snag something else Monday. Pedraza enjoyed a stat sheet-stuffing performance in the Demons' 21-17 win at Houston Baptist on Oct. 9, leading to him earning Louisiana Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Week honors Monday afternoon. A statewide panel of sports writers votes on the awards based on nominations by state sports information directors.
