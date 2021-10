Collaborating with uncle sam had never been a good idea. For some reason, every programmer and hacker alike have the same dream, work for/with the US government or their front-end companies FAANG. People have this delusional mental idea that once you achieve that task, you will become famous or something. Sure, as a programmer or a hacker, if you previously worked for these entities, then decided to change your job, having a big company name in your curriculum will always be a good thing. These names may get you a better job position, a good salary, and your colleagues will look at you as some kind of hero with superpowers.

