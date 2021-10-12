CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky basketball's open practice

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNarratives of Coach Cal simply rolling balls out and letting his superstar players run practices themselves year after year were clearly put to rest Monday. With NBA scouts and media in attendance, the UK head coach spent the majority of practice hitting reset and making adjustments on the fly. Every single drill and scrimmage portion was met with pauses for teaching moments, sometimes multiple stops in action within a single possession. Whistles were blowing anywhere between 5 and 20 seconds apart for the better part of an hour to close out the practice.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s brutally honest admission after ugly loss to Kings

As the fourth quarter clocked ticked toward zeroes, with the Portland Trail Blazers down just three points following a spirited late-game comeback, Damian Lillard dribbled the ball up the floor, crossed over between his legs and stepped back for a 30-footer. But one of his worst shooting nights ended the way it had transpired from the opening tip, Lillard’s would-be game-tying triple falling just short and spinning around the rim, sealing a victory for the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
The Spun

3 Programs Named Good Options For Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is too talented to be sitting on the bench. The general consensus is it’s only a matter of time before he enters the transfer portal. Rattler lost his starting gig to Caleb Williams earlier this month and it doesn’t look like he’s going to get it back. A player of Rattler’s caliber doesn’t belong on the bench. After all, he came into the season as one of the Heisman favorites and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick.
NFL
dailybruin.com

Women’s basketball tries to find footing in practice with new-look roster

This post was updated Oct. 11 at 1:41 a.m. Deja vu was in the air at the Bruins’ practice Friday morning. After prematurely ending practice a week before because of what she called an unsatisfactory effort from her team, UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close expressed a similar sentiment Friday, telling the Bruins during drills that she won’t coach players who don’t show up to practice and deliver.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#Scouts#Narratives#Coaching#Ksr#Coach Cal
Lexington Herald-Leader

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Another shift in Adem Bona’s Crystal Ball

There are more changes on the Crystal Ball page of top Kentucky target Adem Bona. 247Sports analysts Eric Bossi, Dushawn London and Jerry Meyer have all logged predictions in favor of UCLA for Bona, who will visit the Bruins’ campus this weekend and likely announce a college decision shortly after that trip. Bossi, the lead analyst at 247, covered Bona this past weekend and interviewed him about the current status of his recruitment. London actually logged a pro-Kentucky prediction on Bona’s page late last week and has now switched that to a UCLA pick. Meyer also changed his pick from UK to UCLA on Tuesday. Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy logged a pick in favor of UCLA last week.
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

KSR's Kentucky vs. LSU Predictions, Presented by UKFCU

KSR’s Kentucky LSU predictions are brought to you by our good friends at UKFCU. The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union has been a proud partner of the Big Blue Nation for over 80 years! As a locally owned business, we are a proud supporter of the University of Kentucky Wildcats and all its fans. Whether you are a UK employee, student or fan, there’s a place for you at UKFCU!* We are a full-service financial institution offering a wide array of products from checking and savings accounts, to credit cards and mortgages.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kenosha News.com

3 observations from Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball practice Monday

Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn spent a lot of minutes working with junior forward Tyler Wahl and sophomore guard Jonathan Davis during the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s practice Monday. UW hosted its local media day earlier in the day, and all 17 players, three assistant coaches and coach Greg...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Women’s Basketball Opens Season Ranked No. 4 In AP Poll; Men’s Team Ranked No. 21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland women’s basketball team is No. 4 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, making this the 12th straight year head coach Brenda Frese’s squad has opened the season ranked in the Top 25, the team announced Tuesday. On Monday, the men’s team came in at No. 21, the fifth time in the past seven seasons Mark Turgeon’s Terps have been ranked before the first tip-off. The women’s team is returning all five starters and all eight of its best scorers, led by junior guards Ashley Owusu and Diamond Miller, who both averaged more than 17 points...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

The most important takeaways from Toronto’s preseason

1. Precious Achiuwa is ready. Not necessarily ready to play winning basketball minutes whenever he’s on the court. But he’s ready to make exceptional, value-added plays. You can count the number of centers who can protect the rim, attack off the bounce, and shoot on one hand. (In fact, judging based on centers who shot 50 percent or better on two or more drives per game, shot 36 percent or better on two or more threes per game, and held opponents to their average or worse while protecting the rim five times or more per game, only Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fit the bill.) Obviously, don’t expect Achiuwa to reach those numbers. But he does drive, shoot, and protect the rim. That’s extraordinarily rare for a center on its own. If he starts doing them all well, it would be even more ridiculous.
NBA
chatsports.com

UTEP Men’s Basketball practice begins for 2021-2022 season

The Miner’s began their first week of practice on Sept. 27 and have been hard at work for the past two weeks getting ready for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. UTEP’s season begins in November with the guidance of a new head coach, Joe Golding from Abilene Christian University. Coach Golding joins the Miners with a strong resume that should have UTEP fans excited.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dailythunder.com

4 takeaways from the Thunder’s preseason slate

The Thunder wrapped up their 4-game preseason slate yesterday, putting on a highly entertaining display of basketball in Tulsa despite the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley and Derrick Favors. There were some very exciting signs shown during the preseason and while these games mean close to nothing,...
NBA
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball: ACC Tipoff Thoughts And Takeaways

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young and forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts gathered in Charlotte on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the ACC Tipoff. The Hokies return three of five starters and actually had an offseason this summer, unlike 2020. Here are some thoughts and takeaways on the Hokies from conference media day, including increased confidence, depth and player development paying off.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy