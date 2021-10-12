KSR's top takeaways from Kentucky basketball's open practice
Narratives of Coach Cal simply rolling balls out and letting his superstar players run practices themselves year after year were clearly put to rest Monday. With NBA scouts and media in attendance, the UK head coach spent the majority of practice hitting reset and making adjustments on the fly. Every single drill and scrimmage portion was met with pauses for teaching moments, sometimes multiple stops in action within a single possession. Whistles were blowing anywhere between 5 and 20 seconds apart for the better part of an hour to close out the practice.
