The Closed x Leandra Medine Cohen Fall Capsule Has Arrived

Shoppers can now get their hands on the Closed collaboration with writer and influencer Leandra Medine Cohen that the brand first teased in June . The six-piece capsule collection combines the German denim brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and sustainability with the casual eclecticism Medine Cohen is known for.

Pieces include a boxy wool jacket, baggy khakis, high-rise straight fit jeans, a button-down denim shirt, and a burgundy wool cardigan with a removable balaclava to match—all of which feature a hidden message from Medine Cohen on the garments’ care labels. Notes feature her name and include uplifting messages like “Buy pink tulips” and “Call someone you love.”

The Fall 2021 collection also underscores Closed’s commitment to sustainability, with pure organic cotton, organic cotton moleskin and recycled cashmere featured throughout—a fitting sequel to the brand’s degradable stretch denim collection it dropped in January. The range featured Made in Italy fabrics and included Candiani’s patented stretch yarn Coreva that uses natural rubber as opposed to elastane or other petrochemical fibers that can take years to decompose and pollute the environment.

Medine Cohen, formerly the founder of style blog Man Repeller, was once a popular collaborator for brands seeking the power of influencers . Companies such as Levi’s, Klarna and Prada have all worked with the content creator on dedicated collections in the past. During the height of last year’s Black Lives Matter movement, critics alleged the site lacked diversity and engaged in discriminatory practices, driving Medine Cohen to step down from her position and ultimately shut the website later that year.

The Closed capsule collection is now available on Closed.com and in Closed stores, and ranges from $215-$640. A portion of its proceeds will be donated to WIN NYC, a nonprofit organization that provides safe housing and critical services for women and children experiencing homelessness.