A Place For We review, Park Theatre: Big on poignancy but low on tension

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChange – or die out. That’s the Darwinian dilemma facing funeral parlour proprietor Clarence (David Webber), whose traditional Caribbean business is fighting for survival as Brixton gentrifies. Playwright Archie Maddocks’s intriguing, episodic look at gentrification and social change is set in a London where the Windrush Generation are being lost, fast – if they’re not being forcibly deported by the Home Office. And white gentrifiers are moving in just as quickly: an amusingly gauche Blake Harrison’s eagerness to support a local Trinidadian business quickly turns to fury when Clarence won’t support his request for “eco burial pods”.

