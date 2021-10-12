A Place For We review, Park Theatre: Big on poignancy but low on tension

An old house with a tragic backstory. A doctor studying supernatural phenomena. A pair of psychically receptive research assistants. John Cillino’s immersive theatrical production The Haunting of Hill House is certain to impress. Attendees are first captured by Katherine Kimmel’s Mrs. Dudley, who is quite specific about what she will and will not do for the guests of Hill House: she will not wait on people, for example, and she insists on leaving before sundown. As Mrs. Dudley tells the guests about Hill House, the audience can quickly discern that it is not a place that one should like to spend much time—but the cast laughs gently at Mrs. Dudley’s eccentricities, and theatregoers are also lulled into a fleeting sense of joviality.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO