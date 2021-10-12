CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns after offensive emails exposed

Jon Gruden on the sideline during a game in September. Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has quit after homophobic and misogynistic comments he made in a series of emails were exposed, days after he was reported to have used a racist trope in an other email. Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed into a residential area in California, killing at least two people. And in weather news, Tropical Storm Pamela is headed to Mexico's west coast, where it's expected to land as a hurricane.

It's Jane , with Tuesday's news.

🔵 New this morning: A federal veterans’ nursing home in Illinois didn't follow federal guidelines to contain COVID-19. Eleven residents died .

✈️ After a rocky summer of flight cancellations and delays amid a travel surge from pandemic lows, Southwest Airlines thought things were looking up. The momentum was short-lived .

📺 Matt Amodio's reign as "Jeopardy!" champ has come to an end.  The Yale computer science Ph.D. student and Ohio native was finally dethroned, ending his 38-game streak.

⚾️ They didn’t win their division and suffered a grim second-half collapse. Yet the more warts the Boston Red Sox accumulate, the prettier their roller-coaster 2021 season becomes, writes Gabe Lacques .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , hear the latest about a deadly California plane crash . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns as homophobic, misogynistic comments revealed

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach amid reports that he repeatedly used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails. The New York Times reported that Gruden used a homophobic slur to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, denigrated one team's decision to draft a gay player, mocked transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner and suggested that a player who kneeled during the national anthem should be fired. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Gruden used a racist trope when describing NFL Players' Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 message. Gruden's emails were sent between 2011 and 2018, when he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN.

🏈 Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will the NFL root out other bigots? writes USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour .

At least 2 dead, including UPS employee, after California plane crash

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is expected to visit the scene Tuesday of a small plane crash that killed two people and injured two others in a suburban Southern California neighborhood. The plane, a twin-engine Cessna 340, struck several homes and multiple vehicles Monday afternoon, including a UPS truck, said Fire Chief John Garlow. Three homes had "major damage" and two were completely burned. An injured woman was helped out the window of a burning home by neighbors. The plane was owned by Dr. Sugata Das, who may have been piloting the aircraft and died in the crash. He worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona, the hospital's chief medical officer said. UPS confirmed one of its workers died, although the employee's name wasn't immediately released.

What else people are reading:

🔴 Getting an abortion while transgender was always hard. In Texas, a new law adds an outsized burden .

💊 Drugmakers are seeking FDA clearance for antiviral pill to treat COVID and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott moved to ban vaccine mandates. Tap here for the latest coronavirus updates .

🌏 "You do you": People shared their emotional stories to help others on National Coming Out Day .

👨‍💻 The next big cyberthreat isn't ransomware. It's killware. And it's just as bad as it sounds .

2021-22 NHL season opens with new look

The NHL returns to action tonight with two games, a new team and new broadcast partners . The two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their Stanley Cup banner before a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. At 10:00 p.m. ET, the expansion Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s 32nd team, will open at the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Final in their debut season in 2017-18. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN, which is returning to airing the NHL for the first time since 2004. ESPN and Turner Sports are taking over from NBC Sports. The league will return to 82 games after two seasons of COVID-19 disruptions. There will be a break in February to send NHL players to the Beijing Olympics.

Pamela forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane

Tropical Storm Pamela is forecast to smash into the west coast of Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane by midweek, forecasters said . Pamela was forecast to take a turn toward the north and northeast, passing close to the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula late Tuesday or early Wednesday at hurricane strength. The storm will bring a life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding and dangerous winds. "The combination of warm ocean waters and light wind shear will allow Pamela to intensify over the next couple of days," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller. Though it's expected to weaken as it moves across Mexico, what's left of Pamela could cause flooding problems in Texas by the end of the week.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories Monday

🌏 A "moderate" geomagnetic storm was forecast for the Earth, which could cause a few fluctuations to the power grid at higher latitudes and could also affect some satellites .

Five-hour wait times, flight shopping and a rental car rush: Southwest Airlines apologized for the weekend's meltdown in a memo to employees .

🌊 One-fourth of the United States' "critical" infrastructure is at risk of flooding, a new report warns .

🦸‍♂️ "Everyone needs heroes": DC Comics announced that Superman is taking “a bold new direction” and coming out as bisexual .

UNC cancels classes for a 'Wellness Day' amid suicide investigations

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said it will cancel classes Tuesday as campus authorities investigate two possible suicides within the past month. "We are in the middle of a mental health crisis, both on our campus and across our nation, and we are aware that college-aged students carry an increased risk of suicide," University chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in an email Sunday, which also announced the class cancellations.  The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on mental health and suicide prevention for teens and young adults, found that 63% of students say that their emotional health is worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic and one in five students have had suicidal thoughts in the past month.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

Disney Night on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars" meant the contestants had to channel their inner animated heroes . Basketball star Iman Shumpert let it go and wowed in a "Frozen" dance! Matt James looked icy on the dance floor as Frozone! The Miz was wonderful, magnificent, glorious and entirely blue as Aladdin's Genie! And Jojo Siwa ditched the glass slippers and waltzed as Prince Charming.

Check out our gallery of stunning costumes from the night.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns after offensive emails exposed

