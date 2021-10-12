Prince Charles Modified His Aston Martin to Run on Wine and Cheese
When Prince Charles turned 21, his mother gave him an Aston Martin. He continues to drive it today, and it looks about as well-maintained as you might imagine a future king’s prize vehicle would. But it turns out that the work done on this car weren’t just about preserving it in the condition in which it was originally made. No, there have been some ecologically-friendly changes to the car — which, it transpires, has an appetite for the finer things in life.www.mysanantonio.com
