CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Prince Charles Modified His Aston Martin to Run on Wine and Cheese

By Tobias Carroll
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Prince Charles turned 21, his mother gave him an Aston Martin. He continues to drive it today, and it looks about as well-maintained as you might imagine a future king’s prize vehicle would. But it turns out that the work done on this car weren’t just about preserving it in the condition in which it was originally made. No, there have been some ecologically-friendly changes to the car — which, it transpires, has an appetite for the finer things in life.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles admits he's made big changes to his diet for this good reason

The Prince of Wales has admitted he's made changes to his diet as he discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint. In an interview with the BBC on Monday, the future King, 72, said: "I haven't eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don't eat dairy products on one day a week. If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure."
CELEBRITIES
Top Speed

2023 Aston Martin DB6 Remastered By Lunaz

While it may be true that the Aston Martin DB6 has never enjoyed the same success or reputation level as the DB5, it was still a very impressive car. It offered improved aerodynamic and specifications compared to the DB5 and was offered in both coupe and convertible form. The problem with the DB6 is of course its age. Being built from 1965 to 1971 it is of course very difficult to find one in pristine condition. And this is where Lunaz comes along. For the right money - and we are talking about $1 million - the company will restore, re-engineer, and electrify your DB6.
CARS
nickiswift.com

Why Is Prince Charles So Proud Of Prince William?

Prince William is putting the planet first. The second-in-line to the throne already shared his feelings about space tourism in October. "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said, per the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future." Clearly, the Duke of Cambridge thinks that earth conservation should be prioritized and wasn't shy to articulate his beliefs. He further revealed that he had "absolutely no interest" to visit space because he was concerned about the carbon emissions of space flights.
CELEBRITIES
Carscoops

Lockdown Productivity Resulted In The Restoration Of This Aston Martin DB5

McGurk Performance Cars, a specialist in everything Aston Martin, has convincingly made good use of lockdown as they celebrate the completion of a restoration project on a beautiful and rare 1964 Aston Martin DB5. The company may be better known for its work with newer Aston Martin models, but getting his hands on this car was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down for owner John McGurk.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Top Speed

Finally an Aston Martin DB5 You Can Afford!

Now though, you can own a very cool looking DB5. But there is a catch: you can’t drive it! And that’s because it comes from Playmobil! Yeah, we know, now the DB5 you were dreaming about, but it is better than nothing, right?. The new Playmobil version follows the lines...
CARS
Autoweek.com

This Company Will Turn Aston Martin DB6s into EVs

Lunaz Design will offer EV conversions and restorations for classic Aston Martin DB6 coupes. EV conversion program will offer options such as infotainment, Wi-Fi connectivity, upgraded brakes, and a 255-mile range, courtesy of a 120-kWh battery. A number of companies are now offering EV conversions of classic cars, including Aston...
BUSINESS
topgear.com

Meet the $1m+, fully electric Aston Martin DB6

Successor to Bond’s motor gets the Lunaz EV treatment. Though they’ll do you a DB5, too…. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. No, it’s not Bond’s Aston but do pay attention, because it is quite gorgeous. It...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Wine#British Royal Family#English
Road & Track

Otmar Szafnauer Has a Plan for Aston Martin Racing

Otmar Szafnauer has been with the team currently known as Aston Martin through ten drivers, three names changes, and a very complicated change of ownership. In that time, he has taken the team that was once Racing Point, Force India, Spyker, and Jordan F1 to its first win since the 1990s and secured four championship finishes inside the top five. Perhaps more importantly, he has kept the team out of the bottom three every season he has been there. It is a strong resume, but not what Aston Martin is looking for. New team owner Lawrence Stroll has championship aspirations within the next five years, so Szafnauer has been tasked with building a serious contender. With a cost cap introduced in 2021 and a new set of regulations forcing every team to design completely new cars for 2022, he might just have a chance.
MOTORSPORTS
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
countryliving.com

Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson ditched huge mansion to move back in with ex Prince Andrew

Unconventionally, Sarah Ferguson currently lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, but during their very public divorce, the Duchess of York actually moved out of their marital home to rent a nearby mansion - and it was seriously epic. Sunninghill Park in Ascot was their marital home together, gifted to the...
TENNIS
New York Post

Queen Elizabeth’s wax figure unveiled, but her corgi stole the spotlight

Wax on, wax off! Queen Elizabeth II’s newest wax figure came to life on Thursday as it made its way in a horse and carriage in Blackpool, England. The 95-year-old royal’s statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Blackpool. The figure takes up residence at the tourist attraction where it will be joined by models of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy