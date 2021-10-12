CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions wide receiver out with broken collarbone

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says wide receiver Quintez Cephus could miss several weeks with a broken collar bone. Cephus was injured in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Campbell also said there’s a chance left tackle Taylor Decker and wide receiver Tyrell Williams...

wincountry.com

