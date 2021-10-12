CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Nearly 90% of Americans now use fintech—with boomers the fastest-growing demo

By Rey Mashayekhi
Fortune
Fortune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQmGf_0cOakbfw00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Nearly nine in 10 Americans now use some kind of fintech app to manage their financial lives, according to new report documenting the increasing digitization of financial services.

Fueled partly by the coronavirus pandemic—which accelerated consumers’ use of fintech for banking, payments, and investing—fintech has now “reached mass adoption,” according to the annual report by fintech startup Plaid. The percentage of U.S. consumers using fintech swelled to 88% in 2021, compared with only 58% in the 2020 edition of the survey, Plaid said. That means that more Americans now use fintech than they do video-streaming subscriptions (78%) and social media (72%), according to the report.

“The Internet has not really come for financial services before, and now it has,” John Pitts, Plaid’s global head of policy, told Fortune. Pitts said the “astonishing” year-on-year increase in consumer use “means that fintech is now one of the most adopted technologies by U.S. consumers.”

While fintech adoption remains most prevalent among younger generations (95% of millennials reported that they use fintech), growing adoption among older demographics have helped drive the overall growth of financial technology applications. The Plaid report found that baby boomers were by far the fastest-growing segment of fintech consumers—with fintech use among those age 56 and older doubling year on year, to 79%.

As far as why consumers have increasingly flocked to fintech apps, 93% reported that it saved them time, while 81% said it gave them more control over their finances, and 78% said it saved them money. In turn, the survey found growing expectations among consumers that financial institutions will offer them digital features and services. Eighty percent of respondents said it’s important that they’re able to connect their bank account to the digital apps and services of their choosing; 76% said that connectivity was a “top priority” in choosing a bank; and 69% said they would consider switching banks if their financial institution couldn’t connect them to a fintech app.

Though fintech use has grown considerably, the survey found that there remains ample room for further proliferation—with no single fintech use case exceeding more than 70% “penetration” among U.S. users, it said. Digital banking and bill payments were the most prevalent uses of fintech (67% of respondents reported using digital fintech apps for either task), while savings and investing apps were among the fastest-growing fintech use cases.

“While the concept of managing your finances digitally has reached mass adoption, none of the individual types of tools has gotten more than 70% adoption,” Pitts said. “For individual types of products and services, there’s still a huge amount of product-level growth left in the market.”

That room for growth bodes well for Plaid and the more than 5,000 fintech apps that rely on the San Francisco-based startup’s “open banking” platform. With its technology enabling fintech services to more easily connect with users’ bank accounts, Plaid has played an influential role in the overall expansion of the fintech sector in recent years. After an acquisition attempt by Visa fell through following scrutiny from federal antitrust regulators, Plaid raised $425 million in a Series D funding round in April that valued the company at $13.4 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Facebook announces European hiring spree as regulatory scrutiny intensifies

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook has announced plans to create 10,000 jobs in Europe over the next five years to help build the “metaverse,” a combination of virtual and augmented reality technologies that will blur the line between digital experiences and ones in the physical world.
BUSINESS
AlleyWatch

The 10 Cutting Edge Australian Fintech Startups That Will Hit the Stage at Demo Day This Month

In the spring we unveiled a cohort of promising Australian fintech market-ready startups that are scaling their businesses in the US with the help of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the governmental trade promotion and investment attraction agency. “The first cohort of the Austrade Fintech Activation in-Market Program, which ran for two weeks in June, was a huge success,” remarked Steve Rank, Trade and Investment Commissioner New York. “The 10 Australian participants not only gained a tremendous amount of knowledge and built US-market specific skills, but also developed a strong business network in the US that will be critical to their US market success.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Case#Americans#Startup#Baby Boomers#Fortune Daily#Fintech Startup Plaid
ZDNet

Open source's slowly growing role in Fintech

Well, that's different. Most of the time when a business realizes a process helps them they embrace it. But, despite 69% of financial technology leaders saying open-source software and methodology increases productivity, they're not so keen on implementing governance programs. This insight came from the Fintech Open Source Foundation's (FINOS) 2021 State of Open Source in Financial Services Survey.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

The Fastest-Growing Service-Based Industries in 2021

The service-based industry has seen some interesting changes in the past few years that will continue to shape the market for years to come. A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that every year, more than 300,000 new jobs will be created in this sector with an average growth rate of 20% until 2022. One of the most important drivers for this trend is increasing demand from millennials who are looking for a higher quality work-life balance which can be offered through services rather than traditional manufacturing or knowledge-based economy sectors.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Fastest-Growing Jobs for Women in America – 2021 Edition

According Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, in January of 2021 the labor force participation rate for women dropped to 57% – the lowest it has been since 1988, when it fell to less than 58% as well (and compared … Continue reading → The post Fastest-Growing Jobs for Women in America – 2021 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Big Tech is pushing a 'national cloud.' Critics say Big Tech would profit from it.

Big tech has big designs on a big cloud. A steady drumbeat from some of the most influential executives in the technology industry has emerged in recent months to push the idea that the U.S. government should invest in a "national research cloud" — a hub for U.S. research into artificial intelligence where researchers from academia and smaller tech companies could share data sets and other resources.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fintech
finextra.com

UK banks plan to grow partnerships with fintech firms in wake of pandemic

More UK financial institutions are targeting acquisitions and partnerships with fintech firms to boost their position in the post-pandemic market, according to a report from Lloyds Bank. Lloyds Bank’s sixth annual Financial Institutions Sentiment Survey found that more than two fifths (46%) of financial services firms plan to extend their...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Two girls walk into a job fair (or why I raised a VC fund)

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. I have two daughters, ages 5 and 2. One day, Dora and Ruth are going to head to college. I picture them walking into their senior year job fair, moving from stall to stall to meet prospective employers just like I once did. Who will those companies be? Who will be their leaders? What technology will they build? What will it be like to work there? Will they give my girls a fair wage and a fair shot? Will they feel safe at the office? Will they grow and thrive?
KIDS
Fortune

Don’t underestimate the role of generalists in innovation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Companies looking to leverage new technologies like A.I. often seek out specialists with deep subject expertise, but a team that mixes generalists and specialists is more likely to produce innovation. Companies are always looking...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Gorsky, Sweet, and Robbins on purpose and digital transformation

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The Fortune Global 500 Summit got underway in Hangzhou, China, this morning. I’m not there, for reasons of sanity—travelling to China these days involves not only a long flight, but a prison-like quarantine in a place, and with food, that’s not of your choosing. But I did conduct several virtual interviews as part of the event. The theme is building companies that last, and the three CEOs I spoke with—Cisco’s Chuck Robbins, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky, and Accenture’s Julie Sweet—all shared their views on what that requires in today’s post-pandemic, tech-fueled business world. A sampling:
ECONOMY
Fortune

Beijing may finally fix one of the biggest headaches of using China’s internet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China's firewalled internet, where the government censors content and major platforms like Google and Facebook are blocked, already features just a portion of the digital world as it appears elsewhere. But inside the firewall, China's internet is subdivided even further. So-called walled gardens separate China's internet into fiefdoms belonging to tech giants like social media firm Tencent and short video maker ByteDance. The partitioning means that search engines like Baidu—China’s Google equivalent—capture only a tiny slice of content that's published online. That may soon change. Bloomberg reports that Beijing will force Tencent and ByteDance, and its Chinese TikTok equivalent Douyin, to make their content available to search engines like Baidu.
INTERNET
Fortune

How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With Bitcoin once again topping $60,000, many onetime skeptics are becoming increasingly curious about the investment potential of crypocurrencies. If risking money directly on Bitcoin is still too intimidating, there are plenty of other options...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

The 10 fastest-growing science and technology jobs of the next decade

While the coronavirus pandemic has battered some industries, others have thrived despite the ongoing crisis, including technology and science. In fact, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for jobs in math, science and technology will continue to surge over the next decade. Hiring in the...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Microsoft’s clear statement of purpose is a stirring manifesto

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a letter out this morning, addressed to “shareholders, colleagues, customers and partners,” that does a good job explaining why his company now has a market cap of more than $2 trillion. “Microsoft was built for this moment,” he writes, citing a string of examples of the extraordinary technological transformation of business and society that is fed by Microsoft products and has been accelerated by the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Just how massive Amazon has grown during the pandemic, in 8 charts

When the pandemic hit last year, most of corporate America got caught flat-footed. More than 200,000 businesses, including many restaurants and retailers, permanently shuttered owing to COVID-19, according to estimates. Amazon, meanwhile, kept on growing, becoming much more massive. Even in the face of supply chain slowdowns, a tight labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

As supply-chain woes deepen, pressure on prices is rising

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I wrote last week about conversations on-stage at the Most Powerful Women’s Summit in D.C. But what I didn’t write about was the topic that dominated many conversations I had on the sidelines: a broken supply chain. Business leaders were shuttling between Fortune’s event and the White House, briefing an administration that had newly discovered this could be the biggest threat to its economic and political success.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

56K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy