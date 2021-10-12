Judge expected to rule on religious exemption for health care workers facing vaccine mandate

The clock is ticking for New York health care workers to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot as a temporary restraining order based on religious objections is about to expire.

Thousands of unvaccinated New York health care employees who are still on the job with a religious exemption could find out their fate today.

New York state required everyone working in a hospital to get at least one shot of the vaccine by Sept. 27 or risk losing their job.

As a result, several health care workers sued to block the mandate saying their faith prevents them from accepting any of the three major vaccines. The argument is the drug companies used fetal cells harvested from aborted fetuses in research, and abortion violates their religious principles.

There are two exemption rulings. Different judges, one upstate and three in Manhattan, issued temporary restraining orders preventing the state from enforcing the vaccine mandate on health care workers who have claimed religious exemption.

One of those orders expires today while the other expires on Thursday, Oct. 14.

On that first ruling, a judge upstate is expected to decide today whether his temporary restraining stays in place until the entire case is decided. On Thursday, the three judge panel is expected to hear arguments in a Manhattan federal court.