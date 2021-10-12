CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday, October 12 Midday Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a very rainy day yesterday, we finally saw the sun peak out yesterday afternoon into the early evening. The sun will stick around with the Ozarks for most of the day today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s lower 80s. Dew points will be increasing throughout the day as a warm front lifts through the area. If you have been putting off mowing, you will want to get to it this afternoon, as more active weather is expected over the next several days. A few strong storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves north of the Ozarks. Scattered storms will be in the forecast Wednesday with a few strong storms because of the wind energy with the system. The clouds begin to fill the sky late this afternoon into the overnight hours. A few storms arrive late night into the early morning before a line of storms is expected tomorrow. Yesterday the winds were howling, and we will get a break from that today, but if you have Halloween decorations, you will want to make sure they are tied down as winds will be strong overnight into tomorrow morning due to the front. Throughout today dew points will start to increase into the humid category. Temperatures bottom out a bit warmer tonight in the mid-60s. The showers and storms will be sticking around for the next several days as the front stalls out over the Ozarks, bringing a chance for showers and storms until Friday. Once the front finally pushes out Friday, temperatures will feel more like fall.

www.ozarksfirst.com

Ozarks First.com

Thursday, October 21 Morning Forecast

High pressure has been building in behind the cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday. Conditions are looking drier as a result, with a smooth commute expected this morning. Our Friday eve is looking much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s for the metro under mostly sunny skies. Low will be around the 40s as we ring in Friday so make sure you have the jacket as you’re headed out the door. Another warming trend develops ahead of our next disturbance which brings the chance of showers and storms this coming weekend. It’s looking like a stalled front and an area of low pressure will spark up showers and storms Saturday, scattered about the Ozarks. A better chance of showers arrives into Sunday as this upper-level area of low pressure works through the region. With the help of strong SW winds, the warmth continues to stream in with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. It’s definitely not looking like a washout of a weekend but if you have outdoor plans, make sure you monitor our latest forecast! We’re also going to have to monitor the potential for stronger to severe storms on Sunday with more warmth and more instability developing. We’ll have a good bit of wind shear or that turning of the winds in the atmosphere that helps organize storms. This is something we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned. Some showers may linger into Monday with temps cooling back down into the 60s in the wake of that storm system. Temps then rebound briefly Tuesday ahead of yet another disturbance. We’re back into the 70s during Tuesday afternoon with our next chance of showers on tap for Wednesday along with much cooler conditions. Afternoon readings on Wednesday will likely be back into the lower 60s under cloudy skies.
Ozarks First.com

Wednesday, October 20 Overnight Forecast

Clouds swept in ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. There wasn’t much rain to be had, but it did become damp and showery heading into late afternoon. Clouds began to clear by mid-evening near I-44 and we’ll see skies continue to clear across the rest of the area with temperatures tumbling into the 40s by sunrise.
