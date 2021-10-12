Armed robbery suspect in custody after hours-long manhunt along I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Hoover Police obtained arrest warrants against the man they said robbed the Galleria Woods Chevron 2:57 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12. The Hoover 911 center received a call of an armed robbery at 2963 John Hawkins Parkway. The store clerk stated that a man wearing a mask walked into the store and robbed him at gunpoint. After exiting the store, the suspect was seen driving away in a dark colored SUV.