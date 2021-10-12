All in the family: Randolph County couple set to open cafe in downtown Asheboro

In a home kitchen in New Bern, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, the culinary Gods were starting their work with Katherine Stroud. Barely able to see the top of the stove, Stroud stood beside her grandma Nannie Mae Hardy, and watched her season green beans with bacon grease saved from that morning's breakfast. She helped mix the eggs, flour and sugar for whatever cake or pie Nannie Mae was creating, and she was always making some kind of sweet.