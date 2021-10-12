CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheboro, NC

All in the family: Randolph County couple set to open cafe in downtown Asheboro

Asheboro Courier-Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a home kitchen in New Bern, North Carolina, more than 30 years ago, the culinary Gods were starting their work with Katherine Stroud. Barely able to see the top of the stove, Stroud stood beside her grandma Nannie Mae Hardy, and watched her season green beans with bacon grease saved from that morning's breakfast. She helped mix the eggs, flour and sugar for whatever cake or pie Nannie Mae was creating, and she was always making some kind of sweet.

www.courier-tribune.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Lifestyle
Asheboro, NC
Lifestyle
Randolph County, NC
Society
Randolph County, NC
Lifestyle
County
Randolph County, NC
Asheboro, NC
Society
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Shelby, NC
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
State
Georgia State
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#All In The Family#Cooking#Body And Soul#Salad#Food Drink#Fai
The Associated Press

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign. About half of India’s nearly 1.4 billion people have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy