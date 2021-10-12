Study: Marijuana smokers more likely to get COVID-19

A new study shows that people who smoke marijuana are more likely to get COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new study found that those with a substance use disorder, specifically dependent on marijuana, are almost 8% more likely to get a breakthrough infection.

The researchers say those people likely have a lower immune resistance and many also have another disease. Both of the factors could explain why they are more likely to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

