Pharmaceuticals

Study: Marijuana smokers more likely to get COVID-19

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

A new study shows that people who smoke marijuana are more likely to get COVID-19, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The new study found that those with a substance use disorder, specifically dependent on marijuana, are almost 8% more likely to get a breakthrough infection.

The researchers say those people likely have a lower immune resistance and many also have another disease. Both of the factors could explain why they are more likely to get COVID-19 after being vaccinated.

Related
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
Benzinga

How To Stop Coughing So Hard From Marijuana Smoke

Sure, it’s a natural instinct to jump in there like the big boys and start chiefing away like Cheech and Chong, but that’s where most beginners go terribly wrong. There is nothing that makes a marijuana user appear more like a novice than when they cough after every single hit. Their face turns all beet red, their eyes start watering as though they had just watched “Toy Story 3” and the hacking sounds coming from their gyrating body tells the others in the room that they can’t hold their weed. In a lot of ways, coughing incessantly after smoking marijuana is tantamount to when someone scrunches up their face down at the local bar after taking a shot a tequila. Everyone can always tell a lightweight by these physical reactions and let’s face it, no one wants to be considered an amateur in a time when smoking grass is becoming so popular.
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
WETM

How many vaccinated people are getting COVID-19?

(WETM) – With more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine every day, there have been concerns about breakthrough infections for those that have been fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, breakthrough infections are expected and some people will get sick, be hospitalized, and even die from COVID-19 after being vaccinated. However,...
IFLScience

Have You Had "Covid Toes"? A New Study Might Explain Why

Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of "Covid toes", the chilblain-like inflammation and lesions reported by many patients with Covid-19. The symptom, which has been seen from early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sees patients' toes or fingers turn red or purple, often with painful bumps and occasionally pus. Dermatologists who would usually see four or five patients with these kinds of lesions – usually caused by inflammation in small blood vessels during cold conditions – suddenly saw dozens in just a few weeks.
CBS Boston

Does The Flu Shot Affect The COVID Vaccine’s Effectiveness? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Darlene writes, “My adult daughter had mild COVID then had emergency back surgery. She had to get the vaccine to keep her job, against her surgeon’s recommendation. How will it interfere with her fertility and how sick is she likely to get from the shot with compromised immunity? Don’t worry. The vaccine will not affect her reproductive system or...
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

