This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. You are worthy of being born healthy. You are worthy of love. You are worthy of a good education. You are also worthy of equal opportunity, freedom, protection, and fair and equitable justice. You are worthy of all life has to bring, including its ups and downs, because you are alive, resilient and you matter. You are also uniquely you.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO