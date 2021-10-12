CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Showers Tuesday Morning, Afternoon Sunshine

By Laura Bannon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– A temporary rain break is ahead Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s with leftover showers in the morning. By the afternoon, sunny skies return.

Thunderstorm chances increase by Wednesday with strong wind gusts.

By Thursday, conditions clear leaving mostly sunny skies.

