New I-70 bridge near Rocheport set to kick off construction on Tuesday

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is set to hold a ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for the new Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Les Bourgeois Vineyards Bistro terrace, which overlooks the Missouri River and the current bridge.

ABC 17 News plans to have a livestream of the ceremony on its news app and website.

Speakers at the ceremony today will include:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R)

Missouri Senator Caleb Rowden (R)

Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill

Cooper County Presiding Commissioner Don Baragary

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece

MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna

Project Director Brandi Baldwin

Current Rocheport Bridge

According to MoDOT, the current bridge was built in 1960 and sees around 12.5 million vehicles each year. The bridge connects Boone County and Cooper County.

The bridge is currently rated in "poor condition" but is safe to use, according to the department.

MoDOT said over the span of 48 hours, trucks carrying items to 48 states will have crossed over the bridge.

The department said repairs to the current bridge would only last around 10 years. Traffic backups of up to three to eights hours along I-70 were possible if the current bridge wasn't replaced.

New Rocheport Bridge Timeline

MoDOT said the new Rocheport Bridge project will cost $240 million dollars.

Part of the funding for the project will come from an $81.2 million INFRA Grant, which is the largest competitive grant ever received by the department.

The new bridge will be built by the Lunda Team , which is made up of Lunda Construction Co., Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., Dan Brown & Associates, and Hugh Zeng United.

The project includes two bridges, with each one going in a different direction. The bridges will be made up of three lanes for traffic.

MoDOT said one of the goals of the project is to limit traffic impacts during and after construction. The department also wants to provide a reliable bridge for drivers the use over the next 100 years.

The project is set to be completed by December of 2024.

