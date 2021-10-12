CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Congrats on the baby — now pay up | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lv5F5_0cOaiJ3O00

By Jasmine Winter

Here’s a notice a new mom shouldn’t receive:

“Your doctor ordered a test to see if the membranes around your baby were leaking.  The procedure is not approvable under the plan clinical criteria because there is no proof or not enough proof that it works as well as other tests to check for ROM.  For this reason, the request is denied as investigational and not medically necessary.”

Let’s start at the beginning: On Jan. 4, I went to an ultrasound appointment with my midwife. I was 38 weeks into a high-risk pregnancy, having spent my third trimester with twice-weekly appointments to monitor me and my son’s health. I had two days left of work. I’d worked retail full time through the pregnancy, and an induction was scheduled for a week later.

My midwife was concerned about the amount of amniotic fluid I had been leaking, and wanted me to immediately go to my hospital to be checked for signs of labor. I called my husband and warned him to be on standby should I need him to meet me at the hospital. I was quickly shown to a room, and tested for amniotic fluid leakage.

My mind raced as I laid waiting on the test results. The year before, I lost my first pregnancy when my water broke at 19 weeks. My body went into labor within 24 hours and my daughter was stillborn on my 25th birthday. This was a major factor in my high-risk pregnancy status, as well as my midwife’s concern.

Finally, the results came back: I was not in labor. I was sent away with instructions to take it easy until my induction on the 11th.

On Jan. 11 we welcomed my son into the world. It was my husband and I in face masks — no visitors were allowed in the hospital. We brought him home and entered a new chapter of sleeplessness, joy and lots of poopy diapers. We were tired but we were together.

Of course, the bills eventually rolled in. We were prepared for that: It cost us over $2,000 after insurance to lose our daughter at the hospital, and even more for the anesthesiologist. Several bills took additional back-and-forth with the hospital and the insurance company to get them settled. Sometimes not enough information was on file, sometimes the insurance company made mistakes. So I was tasked with combing through every bill and explanation of benefits that came in the mail.

Eventually, for my son’s birth, we paid well over $4,000, meeting my individual deductible and approaching our family deductible.

One bill, however, bounced between the insurance company and the hospital several times and was still not yet covered.

The leftover bill was for Jan. 4, the day I was tested for “rupture of membrane” — or as the rest of us call it, my water breaking. The insurer — called Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — repeatedly said they needed more information, and eventually denied the claim due to lack of proof that the test was necessary. That’s the note I got above.

I filed an appeal and had my midwife’s office send over the notes from the visit that spurred the hospital followup.

A notice from my insurance company dated Sept. 17 arrived on Sept. 23. It stated that on Sept. 22 a meeting would be held to review my appeal. The notice said I could attend the meeting via phone to present my grievance and answer any questions from the committee, as long as I reached out by Sept. 20. I would have loved to have stated my case, but that letter arrived on Sept. 23.

The committee deemed the procedure unnecessary, which meant we were stuck with the bill.

This isn’t the biggest claim we’ve had to pay; without insurance this bill is $675. That loss won’t destroy my little family, but it makes a difference. I still saw red when I got the verdict in those big professional words.

I want to know what they think I should have done when my midwife expressed concern and told me to go to the hospital. Should I have just gone to work instead?

When I got to the hospital and was told we were going to do an “evaluation of cervicovaginal fluid for specific amniotic fluid protein,” should I have said that wasn’t the correct test to perform?

Should I have just forgotten that I had an extremely unlikely premature labor before?

I’m going to do another appeal before biting my tongue and paying the bill. This year I’ve had to spend so much time with deductibles and billing summaries, and checking the work of people I don’t know, on bills I don’t understand, because each decision results in hundreds or sometimes thousands of dollars out of our pocket.

I’ve spent countless hours on this while breastfeeding on my couch.

This is not my first time dealing with bills that don’t feel fair. I once had a former apartment property manager contact me two years after moving out, claiming my roommate and I owed $1,200 in repairs. Once, after paying off a hospital stay, I was billed $900 over a year later for the physician who asked me inappropriate questions and prescribed me medications for diagnoses I did not have. That doesn’t even come close to what my student loans are going to get out of me.

I don’t even know any names of the people who decided that my claim was unnecessary, so maybe I shouldn’t take it personally.

But it’s hard not to, because this was my health and my baby’s health on the line.

In the final paragraph of the letter detailing their decision it says, “What’s next? This decision means this service isn’t covered by your health plan. It doesn’t mean that you should stop getting medical care. Only you and your doctor can decide what’s best for you.”

Funny, because it doesn’t feel that way.

Jasmine Winter is a queer mom and retail sales manager. She wrote this column for the Minnesota Reformer, a sibling site of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where it first appeared .

The post Congrats on the baby — now pay up | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 1

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy? | Opinion

That these divisions have so deeply infiltrated every aspect of our lives, including our ability to grieve, to offer compassion or empathy, leaves me more unsettled than almost anything else over the past 18 months. The post Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy? | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
EDUCATION
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | Students must pay attention to Southern anti-abortion laws

As a Louisiana native, I am not surprised by the recent Texas law which prohibits abortion access after six weeks. Abortion access has been under fire here for as long as I can remember. But for a lot of transplants, especially those inhabiting the more “progressive” pockets of the South, attitudes regarding abortion are a rude awakening.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congrats#Insurance Company#Premature Labor
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 43.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 12. More than 705,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 28.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending October 12. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy