CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aleksandra Bush
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1E8J_0cOaiIAf00

AUSTIN ( NewsNation Now ) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state, including private business, from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order, GA-40 , reads.

The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

In the order, Abbott says Biden’s mandates are “another instance of federal overreach” and the administration is “bullying” private entities into enacting vaccine mandates.”

Abbott, who was previously vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19, also noted in his order that “vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans.”

What to do if you lost your COVID-19 vaccine card

Failure to comply with GA-40 can result in fines, according to the document. The order overtakes any conflicting order issued by local officials. The governor is also adding the issue as an item to the third special session agenda.

Abbott previously barred vaccine mandates by state and local government agencies, but until now had let private companies make their own rules for their workers. It was not immediately clear if Abbott’s latest executive order would face a quick court challenge.

Texas has seen a recent decrease in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. But a rising death toll from the recent surge caused by the delta variant has the state rapidly approaching 67,000 total fatalities since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois abortion clinic sees uptick in out-of-state patients following Texas abortion law

ST. LOUIS– In the first month a new Texas law banning most abortions went into effect, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois says it saw a 47% increase in the number of patients coming from outside its normal service areas. The facility says it is seeing more patients from Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Video gambling taxes rake in $800M for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — So far this year, nearly $800 million in tax revenue has been generated by Illinois gamblers. A majority of that — $650 million – goes to the state. About $127 million is spread out among local governments. Illinois has the largest number of video gaming machines in the country. Rockford alone […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Company#Vaccinations#Texas Governor#Newsnation Now#American Airlines#Southwest Airlines#Texans
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers debating parent’s role in teen abortions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois lawmakers are debating a controversial measure about a parent’s role in teen abortions. Some Democrats want to repeal the “Parental Notification Act.” Right now, state law requires doctors to notify parents when minors seek an abortion. Democrats argue that can sometimes put teen girls in unsafe homes into dangerous predicaments. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rachel Levine sworn in as first openly transgender four-star admiral

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Dr. Rachel Levine was sworn in as the admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday morning, making her the first openly transgender four-star officer. Levine, the former secretary of health in Pennsylvania, made history in March by becoming the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, under the […]
MILITARY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2K+
Followers
722
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy