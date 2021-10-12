Why cremation has overtaken burial in America

American society lacks the language to describe itself, and as a result it is incapable of diagnosing and rectifying its own destruction. The severity of America’s linguistic void became unmistakable during the presidency of Donald Trump as his vulgar existence crippled the nation, and we struggled to precisely articulate the severity of the problem. Our discourse that focused on morality, emotion, religion, bipartisanship, economics, and race repeatedly proved inadequate for describing the monster before us. And while Trump highlighted the problem, he was not its source. America lacks this language because our problem derives from our culture. Our destructive culture created an inadequate language, and so America empowers dangerously flawed people like Trump. To change this dynamic, we need new language.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO