Sense and Sensitivity | Chatty friend may not fit in

By Harriette Cole
Eureka Times-Standard
 9 days ago

Dear Harriette: My best friend talks way too much. I personally happen to like how much she talks, but it does make me nervous about bringing her around other people. My other friends aren’t as chatty as she is. I don’t want things to get awkward when I invite my best friend around my other friends. My other friends can be blunt and harsh — I wouldn’t want them to tell her to shut up or something. I will do pretty much anything to avoid a negative or uncomfortable interaction among all of them. What should I do? — Chatty Best Friend.

