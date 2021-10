As the battle for EV market dominance rages on, it is a rare sight to see two major competitors enjoying a bit of constructive discourse. In a recent video conference for Volkswagen executives, VW CEO Herbert Diess invited Tesla CEO and quirky celebrity Elon Musk to come have a chat about the future of electric vehicles. Both Tesla and VW are making big moves in the burgeoning industry, and VW, which aims to be 50 percent electric by 2030, is quickly catching up to Tesla thanks to exciting new models such as the VW ID.4. The German manufacturer still has a lot it can learn from Tesla, and in this rare meeting of minds, we get to hear what Elon thinks of its manufacturing and decision making processes.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO