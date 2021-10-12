High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Light snow could result in locally reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.