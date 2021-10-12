CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner County, NE

High Wind Warning issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Light snow could result in locally reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.

NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
Banner County, NE
Kimball County, NE
Morrill County, NE
Kimball, NE
Wyoming State
Morrill, NE
Cheyenne County, NE
Scotts Bluff County, NE
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
North West
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
