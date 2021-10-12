High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County, Goshen County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; Goshen County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of Southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle including Cheyenne, Torrington, Pine Bluffs, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Kimball, and Sidney. * WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Light snow showers could result in locally reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.