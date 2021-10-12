Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Occasional snow tonight, decreasing towards dawn. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph, especially after midnight. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely be slick and hazardous. Plan on winter driving conditions with snow and ice over the passes.