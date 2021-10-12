High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and much of Platte County including Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne as well as Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Glendo. * WHEN...Midnight MDT tonight until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. In addition, hazardous road conditions may develop with periods of snow and blowing snow possible.