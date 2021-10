Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. Fall fashion comes with its own quirks like deeper shades and loads of plaid. Particular make-up styles, too, are part of the autumnal repertoire. The ‘blush’ becomes a fixture in pictorials as fall sets in. Nayeon and Lee Sung-kyung sport the very same rosy-hued cheeks that herald a drop in temperature in their images. Richer shades of lipsticks, deep burgundys and browns make a comeback during this time of the year as well. Sandara Park‘s magenta lips are the perfect color for October. Enjoy some fall faces with the following photographs:

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO