Texas State

5 things to know for October 12: Gas prices, Texas, NFL, ISIS, Facebook

By Faith Karimi
 9 days ago
(CNN) — International shipping giant Maersk has suspended five crew members and is investigating after a student posted an explosive blog post saying she was raped on the company's ship. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Gas prices. At...

Facebook, don't change your name -- change your CEO

Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
They take an oath to do no harm, but these doctors are spreading misinformation about the Covid vaccine

(CNN) — She was a frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show -- an Ivy League-educated OB-GYN who often spoke about women's health and holistic medicine. She was a media darling, and in 2013 made Reader's Digest's annual list of 100 most trusted people in America. If you go to Dr. Christiane Northrup's Facebook page, her posts dispensing advice on health and aging to her 558,000 followers seem consistent with that persona of several years ago.
China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
NEWS10 ABC

Huge rise in Albany gas prices on Monday, October 11 report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, October 11, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany. Albany gas prices have risen 8.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.32/g Monday, October 11. Gas prices in Albany are 8.3 cents per […]
Port Arthur News

West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpasses $80 per barrel. Your gas prices feel it.

Last week saw oil prices advance to the highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Picasso
KTSM

AAA Texas: El Pasoans paying highest prices for gas in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Texans are paying the lowest prices for gas in the nation, it’s little relief for drivers around the Borderland, who are paying the highest prices in the state for gas, according to the most recent AAA Texas report. According to AAA Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the […]
cw39.com

Texas’ average gas price are cheapest in the nation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The gas price average statewide in Texas is $2.93 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is the cheapest price in the country, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is six cents more than last week and $1.07 more per gallon than compared to this...
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014

BALTIMORE, MD—The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, according to AAA. This is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 bbl before edging slightly lower. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price … Continue reading "Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014" The post Gas prices surge to highest levels since October 2014 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
crossroadstoday.com

5 things to know for October 14: Covid-19, social security, Norway, Taiwan, John Deere

A resident gets a shot at a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Brownsville, Texas. Some who were once vaccine-hesitant seem to be changing their minds. One clinic in a heavily Latino part of South Texas is working to overcome barriers such as transportation, language and a dearth of trusted information sources by ensuring that patients get facts about the shot and keep their appointments. So far, 35 states have fully vaccinated more than half their residents, while five more have fully vaccinated more than two-thirds. Meanwhile, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta sat down with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan to try to communicate just how important vaccines are. These efforts come amid some good news: Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations are expected to decline over the next four weeks.
CNN

Facebook fined $70 million for 'deliberate' failure to comply with UK regulator

London (CNN Business) — The UK competition regulator has slapped Facebook with a $70 million fine for repeatedly ignoring warnings and deliberately breaking its rules. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement Wednesday that Facebook had "consciously" refused to report all the required information during an investigation of the tech giant's acquisition of online database Giphy.
