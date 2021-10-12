CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MP loses charity role after allegedly saying Asian ministers ‘look the same’

By Aubrey Allegretti Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
James Gray during prime minister's questions in September.

A Conservative MP has been axed from his senior role with a charity for apparently mixing up two senior Asian ministers, allegedly saying “they all look the same to me”.

James Gray was told to step back as a commander of the St John Ambulance (SJA) after the reported gaffe when he introduced the then vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, as the health secretary at a parliamentary reception last month. Sajid Javid is the health secretary.

The event was held to honour volunteers who helped the NHS with the vaccine programme during the spring and summer. Gray, 66, was said to have mixed up the two ministers in the room.

A witness who spoke to the Daily Mail said when Gray’s error was pointed out to him, he told the audience: “They all look the same to me.” The witness added that afterwards, Zahawi pulled Gray to one side for a private conversation.

Gray, the MP for North Wiltshire, has been contacted for comment, but in a statement issued to the newspaper on Monday night he denied he had said “they all look the same to me” and insisted he had only said the ministers “look very alike” and that he was “sorry if I got you two mixed up”. He added that the two were close friends of his and that “the notion this is some sort of racist remark is ridiculous”.

A spokesperson for the SJA said it “does not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form” and confirmed: “We spoke with James Gray following the event about our values as an open, inclusive and progressive charity.”

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “These comments were misjudged. We do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Gray became a commander of the Order of St John in September 2020. Two days before the event, the MP for North Wiltshire congratulated SJA volunteers for doing a “huge job in carrying out the vaccinations and in training and coordinating volunteers”.

Responding to his praise in the Commons chamber, Zahawi echoed the sentiment, and said: “They really rose to the challenge when we contacted them and said that we needed them.”

Gray caused controversy a few weeks later for jokingly suggesting a bomb should be placed in a Labour MP’s office.

After a Tory MP asked on WhatsApp where the Labour party chair, Anneliese Dodds’ Commons office was to deliver something to her, Gray replied: “A bomb, perhaps?”

He later apologised after criticism from some of his own MPs, who thought the comment was out of order. It was a particularly sensitive subject given memories of the IRA bomb that killed five people and injured 34 at the Tory conference in 1984 in Brighton, where Labour held its annual gathering of party activists this year.

AFP

Man, 25, in dock over murder of UK MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection". Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. He appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed glasses, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address at the 13-minute hearing. Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until an administrative hearing at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

PM resists calls to activate plan B as daily Covid cases top 50,000

Daily Covid-19 cases have risen above 50,000 in the UK for the first time since July, as the prime minister resists calls for the government to activate its backup plan. Official figures on Thursday put the number of positive tests at 52,009 as cases have continued to rise. The last time cases were at this level was 17 July. Daily data also showed 115 people died within 28 days of a positive test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

