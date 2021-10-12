Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee at grocery, retail stores

Plans under consideration in Durham could drastically change your next shopping trip.

On Tuesday, Bull City leaders are scheduled to talk about ways to improve the city's environmental impact.

One of the top ideas under consideration is a fee for the use of plastic bags.

The fee is supposed to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Environmental advocates say those single-use plastic bags cost the environment much more than $0.10. In fact, Don't Waste Durham said it costs Durham government nearly $87,000 per year to recycle waste caused by plastic bags. Businesses spend about $2.5 million per year on the same services.

In addition, those bags that are not properly recycled can take more than a decade to decompose.