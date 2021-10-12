CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee at grocery, retail stores

 9 days ago

Plans under consideration in Durham could drastically change your next shopping trip.

On Tuesday, Bull City leaders are scheduled to talk about ways to improve the city's environmental impact.

One of the top ideas under consideration is a fee for the use of plastic bags.

This proposal first popped up in 2019.
In that case, shoppers balked at the possibility of being charged $0.10 per plastic bag during each shopping trip.

The fee is supposed to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Environmental advocates say those single-use plastic bags cost the environment much more than $0.10. In fact, Don't Waste Durham said it costs Durham government nearly $87,000 per year to recycle waste caused by plastic bags. Businesses spend about $2.5 million per year on the same services.

In addition, those bags that are not properly recycled can take more than a decade to decompose.

Rosa S. Anderson
9d ago

That is bull...please stop it...they should spend more time addressing the other matters and stop charging the citizens on every hand..

Griffey
9d ago

Maybe they should spend their time finding solutions to their violent gang problem.

