A new Sony Xperia is coming later this month, but what could it be?

By Andy Walker
Android Authority
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced a surprise Xperia launch event scheduled for later this month. There’s no word on what device will make an appearance. The event is penned for October 26. You might’ve thought Sony wrapped up launching new Xperia products after its flagships and mid-rangers arrived earlier this year. However, it seems the company has a surprise up its sleeve. Sony has now confirmed that a new Xperia product will be unveiled later this month.

