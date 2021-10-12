A new Sony Xperia is coming later this month, but what could it be?

Techtober 2021 initially felt like it would be a little bit more boring than previous years. With Apple announcing its new iPhones in September, and rumors of the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE looking blurry, it seemed at first like the Pixel 6 was going to stand alone as the only big smartphone launch happening in October — on the 19th to be exact. But then Apple announced an event for the 18th, followed by Samsung for the 20th. Now we've got Sony joining the party, teasing an October event of its own.

