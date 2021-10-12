Is Injustice on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Batgirl on HBO Max will reportedly include "the real Batman" according to the directors of the film. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were asked by VRTNWS about which Batman will be a part of the project. They both laughed and just said that it was "the real one". DC Comics would probably approve of that vagueness. The interview then asked about Ben Affleck, who is supposed to appear in The Flash. Bu El Arbi and Fallah quickly pointed out that a lot of actors are Batman right now, and with Michael Keaton back in the saddle for The Flash, it really could be a misdirect. To say nothing of Robert Pattinson's shiny new turn as Bruce Wayne in The Batman next year. However, there are some Internet sleuths that will point out that Affleck's version is the most likely culprit here. But, nothing has been officially announced yet. Fans are hoping that they get some new information about what's to come for Batgirl when DC FanDome gets rolling this weekend.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO