Is Injustice on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

By Pratik Handore
thecinemaholic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Injustice’ is an animated movie based on the popular video game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ and the comic book of the same name featuring popular DC Comics superheroes. The film directed by Matt Peters takes place on an alternate earth where Superman becomes a zealot after the loss of his love, Lois Lane. Batman gathers the remaining heroes and villains to free the Earth of Superman’s regime. If you are a fan of gritty and violent superhero movies, the movie will undoubtedly entertain you, and here’s where you can stream it online!

#Dc Comics#Injustice#Wonder Woman#Green Lantern#Green Arrow
