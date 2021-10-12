CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Cholesterol should be on everyone’s radar, beginning early in life

By American Heart Association
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCzLD_0cOafQoC00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Exposure to high blood cholesterol over a lifetime can increase the risk for heart attack or stroke, and new scientific guidelines say managing this waxy, fat-like substance in the blood should be a concern for all ages.

The guidelines, published Saturday in the journal Circulation, are meant to help health care providers prevent, diagnose and treat high cholesterol.

A panel of 24 science and health experts from the American Heart Association and 11 other health organizations wrote the guidelines’ science-based recommendations for people with very specific conditions and risks.

Nearly one of every three American adults have high levels of LDL, the so-called “bad” cholesterol that contributes to fatty buildup and narrowing of the arteries, called atherosclerosis.

Global and U.S. studies have suggested the optimal level is less than 100 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter) for otherwise healthy people, and research trials have shown people with an increased risk of heart disease are less likely to develop heart disease and stroke when given drugs to lower elevated levels of LDL.

Along with well-established risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure and high blood sugar, the guidelines suggest also looking at “risk-enhancing factors” such as family history and other health conditions to provide a better perspective of a person’s overall risk during the next 10 years.

The guidelines recommend doctors use a calculator to give a detailed assessment of a person’s 10-year risk for heart disease and to help create a personalized plan.

For most patients who can’t control the condition with diet and exercise, a cholesterol-reducing drug called a statin can be used.

For patients at very high risk, including those who already have coronary heart disease, stroke or very high cholesterol caused by genetic conditions, additional drugs called ezetimibe and PCSK9 inhibitors can be used.

For people 40 to 75 years old without evident heart disease, the guidelines use four classifications of risk: low, borderline, intermediate and high.

When a patient is in the intermediate zone, and sometimes on the borderline, the guidelines suggest doctors have an in-depth discussion with patients about potential benefits of statin drugs, considering all risk factors.

If uncertainty remains about whether to use a statin, doctors can consider delving further with a test called a coronary artery calcium, or CAC, screening.

A CAC score is calculated based on taking a CT scan of the heart and determining how much calcium plaque is building up in the heart’s arteries.

For younger adults between 20 and 39, the guidelines emphasize a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a healthy diet and weight and exercising regularly.

Because of a lack of long-term research for this younger age group, statin recommendations are reserved for those at higher risk.

But that doesn’t mean those patients should be ignored, because young adults with risk factors like high cholesterol often already show the first stages of atherosclerosis.

Because of the potentially dangerous effects of a lifetime exposure to high cholesterol, particularly LDL, the guidelines suggest doctors consider selective screenings of children as young as 2 who have a family history of early heart disease or high cholesterol.

In children without any known risk factors, doctors could recommend tests between the ages of 9 and 11 and then again between 17 and 21.

People at age 20 with normal heart health have a better chance of making it to 50 with normal cardiovascular health factors.

If you care about cholesterol and your health, please read studies about independent of cholesterol, this can raise risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and findings of this program can strongly improve blood pressure, cholesterol control.

For more information about cholesterol control, please see recent studies about cholesterol-lowering drugs may help people survive severe COVID-19 and results about cholesterol: the good, the bad and what to do about it.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Doctors should ‘prescribe’ exercise for people with slightly high blood pressure, cholesterol

In a new report from the University of Pittsburgh, researchers suggest doctors should encourage otherwise healthy adults with slightly elevated blood pressure or cholesterol to sit less and move more to improve heart health. The American Heart Association scientific statement suggests doctors write exercise “prescriptions” for people with mild to...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Inflammation may link bad sleep to heart disease

In a new study from the University of California, Berkeley, researchers found how disrupted sleep leads to the fatty arterial plaque buildup known as atherosclerosis that can result in deadly heart disease. They discovered that fragmented sleep is linked to a unique pathway—chronic circulating inflammation throughout the bloodstream—which, in turn,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How high-protein diets could increase heart attack risk

High-protein diets may help people lose weight and build muscle. But in a new study from the Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found a downside: more plaque in the arteries. They found that high-protein diets spur unstable plaque—the kind most prone to rupturing and causing blocked arteries. More plaque...
FITNESS
thechalkboardmag.com

This Fruit Has Been Clinically Shown To Support Healthy Cholesterol: 3 Things You Should Know

Nothing fuels a passion for wellness like a personal health issue. Naomi Whittel was born on an organic biodynamic farm, owns a namesake line of nutracuticals and has been an avid proponent of preventative medicine for her entire life. She’s a New York Times best-selling author on wellness and is named by Prevention as the leading female innovator in the natural products industry. So when she discovered that she had a hereditary predisposition to high cholesterol, she was — obviously — determined to use natural preventative medicine.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronary Heart Disease#Cholesterol#Statin Drugs#American
Knowridge Science Report

Why everyone should have a heart age test

In a recent study, researchers found that people who understand their ‘heart age’ are more likely to make healthy lifestyle changes. They found 50 preventable deaths from a heart attack or stroke happening every day, and Public Health England’s online Heart Age Test (HAT) allows users to compare their real age to the predicted age of their heart.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These foods may damage your eyes, study finds

In a new study from University at Buffalo, researchers found people who eat a diet high in red and processed meat, fried food, and high-fat dairy maybe three times more likely to develop an eye condition that damages the retina and affects central vision. The irreversible condition, called late-stage age-related...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Knowridge Science Report

Healthy body, happy heart: How to improve your heart health

Every moment of the day, your heart is pumping blood throughout your body. In silent moments, you can hear the thump-thump-thump of its demanding work. Do you take your heart for granted? Most of us will have heart trouble at some point in our lives. Heart disease is the number one killer of women and men in the United States. But you can take steps now to lower your risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Yogurt and high-fiber diet may cut lung cancer risk

In a new study from Vanderbilt University, researchers found a diet high in fiber and yogurt is linked to a reduced risk of lung cancer. The benefits of a diet high in fiber and yogurt have already been established for cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal cancer. The new findings, based on...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy